Beth Mead signs new Arsenal contract

Beth Mead has put pen to paper on a new contract with Arsenal, citing her desire to compete for trophies key to her new commitment to the club.
CF Montreal sign James Pantemis to contract extension

James Pantemis will stay at CF Montreal. The Canadian MLS club signed the goalkeeper to a contract extension through the 2023 Major League Soccer season, with option years in both 2024 and 2025. The homegrown player previously stood as a free agent. “We initially decided not to exercise James’ contract...
