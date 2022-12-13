ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Holiday sweet treats and last minute gifts for your kiddos

By Jennifer Dodd
KIAH
KIAH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zr2q_0jh2Z4GQ00

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Chef Ali Rosen teams up with Driscoll’s Berries with sweet treats for the holiday season. Rosen is an award winning chef and host of “Potluck”.

And for those last minute gifts for your little ones, Bethany Braun-Silva has deals and steals from Target. Plus Scott Curley joins us with Tax Tip Tuesday.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

