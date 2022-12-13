Read full article on original website
Life Without Dameon Pierce: How Will Texans Fill ‘Void’?
HOUSTON -- Dameon Pierce punished tacklers all season by delivering some of the angriest runs in the league, bulldozing tacklers with his rugged, helmet-first, run-behind-his-shoulder-pads style. Now that the standout rookie running back is out for at least a week with a milder-degree high ankle sprain, the Houston Texans' running...
Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Sunday
Russell Wilson is officially out for Sunday’s Broncos game against the Cardinals. The quarterback left last week’s game against the Chiefs with a concussion. During a Friday press conference, coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson passed the concussion protocol, but that the team made the decision to give him an extra week off after the injury.
Kenny Pickett Keeps Door Open to Play as He Continues to Practice
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to practice while in concussion protocol, keeping his window to return open for Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. Pickett was a limited participant in practice for a second consecutive day. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky continued to split reps as...
Notre Dame Got A “Tremendous Fit” And NFL Kicker In Spencer Shrader
Notre Dame landed their first addition from the transfer portal since it opened up on Monday, securing a commitment from South Florida placekicker Spencer Shrader. With the graduation of senior kicker Blake Grupe, finding a replacement in the portal became an important, but overlooked priority. Special teams evaluating can be...
Giants Out to Spoil Commanders’ Run
The New York Giants has unfinished business to take care of this weekend when it visits FedExField to face the Washington Commanders in a critical NFC East game. The winner will gain the head-to-head tie-breaking advantage and, according to the website FiveThirtyEight, improve its chances of gaining a postseason berth.
Class of 2023 OL Tavake Tuikolovatu Commits to UCLA Football
The late bloomer from Southern California becomes the first offensive lineman in his class to commit to the Bruins.
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Cardinals Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos came up short in the team's most exciting performance of the season last week. In the NFL, a loss is a loss. There are no moral victories. Sitting at 3-10, the Broncos host the 4-9 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It's very possible that neither team's starting quarterback will be available.
Baker Mayfield’s Success as Rams QB: ‘Everything Happens For a Reason’
Monday's game for the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers will make it two weeks since the Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Rams claimed the former No. 1 overall pick a day later, before having him play all but the first offensive series in their Thursday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Texans Star Returns With Chiefs: Warm Welcome?
After former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to face the Houston Texans with the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, they are set to host yet another former player. In their Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans will see former safety Justin Reid make his return to NRG Stadium for the first time. While Watson was showered with boos and taunts, the reception for Reid will likely be much warmer.
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Washington Commanders
The New York Giants Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders is still a part of the regular season. Not that one can tell, given the implications of the outcome. Whoever wins this game will gain the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is vital to gain, what with the bottom of the NFC playoff race being so tight.
Logan Wilson Reveals Top Attribute A Super Bowl Team Needs
CINCINNATI — Bengals star linebacker Logan Wilson appeared on Up & Adams this week following a career-high tackle outing in the 23-10 win over Cleveland. The Wyoming product gave some insight into the most important attribute a team needs to make a Super Bowl. "Biggest thing is unselfishness," Wilson...
‘No Babying’: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Reveals Falcons’ Process Toward Debut
When the Atlanta Falcons took quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the NFL Draft, they did it with the hope that he could become their future signal-caller. But, of course, the road to becoming a starter at any position, especially quarterback, would be tough, and the Falcons made sure that nothing was easy.
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Texans
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the final stretch of the 2022 campaign, they're looking to get and stay healthy for their last four games of the regular season. Coming off a Week 14 victory on the road against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City is traveling to Houston to square off against the 1-11-1 Texans this week. Currently, Lovie Smith's squad has injuries to multiple notable playmakers such as running back Dameon Pierce, cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr., wide receiver Nico Collins and a few others. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' injury report for Week 15 contains a lot of names but not many serious ailments.
Anthony Davis exits early from Lakers vs. Nuggets because of foot injury
Lakers standout Anthony Davis sustained a right foot injury and was ruled out during Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
Watch: Austin Reaves Received MVP Chants From Lakers Fans After Scoring 10 Straight Points
Austin Reaves received MVP chants from Lakers fans after scoring 10 straight points for them against the Denver Nuggets.
Lakers' Anthony Davis misses 2nd half with right foot injury
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis is missing the second half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets with a right foot injury. Davis apparently got hurt Friday night when he landed awkwardly after a layup attempt under the basket in the first quarter, although he kept playing until halftime. Davis scored 10 points in the first quarter, but went scoreless in the second while playing eight minutes. He didn’t return from the locker room with his teammates for the second half, with Thomas Bryant taking over at center. The injury creates a new wave of uncertainty about the perpetually problematic health of the Lakers’ star big man. Davis is averaging 28.8 points and 12.4 rebounds per game this season despite managing lower back stiffness for several weeks.
Garrett Williams Declares for NFL Draft
Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced in a social media post on Thursday. The news was expected even after his 2022 season was cut short due to an ACL tear. "The journey to get to this point has been filled with many ups...
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: ‘We Took It!’
The Dallas Cowboys wanted some receiver depth and got it in the form of T.Y. Hilton. With the Odell Beckham Jr. saga in a sort of separate category - yes, the parties are still talking - Dallas moved in another direction, of sorts. That direction led them to Hilton. Cowboys...
Richard Sherman thinks Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen may be named All-Pro by this season’s end
The mentor is pleased with his protege. So pleased, Richard Sherman thinks Tariq Woolen could be named an All-Pro cornerback at the end of this season. “I mean, he may find himself on an All-Pro team,” Sherman, Seattle’s legendary cornerback and three-time All-Pro, said of the Seahawks’ wondrous fifth-round draft choice this spring.
OBJ Talks Contract with Cowboys; Bills ‘Wait’ to Sign?
Increasingly, in the eyes of NFL observers, Odell Beckham Jr. seems like a "prize free agent'' ... for the spring of 2023. The Dallas Cowboys still have the idea of signing OBJ now, with the hope that he could contribute in the NFL Playoffs - and maybe with a contract offer that would secure his services in future years as well, especially as his "ticking time bomb'' knee is well in his past.
