Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
dallasexpress.com
Nonprofit to Provide Dallas Overdose Medicine
The Dallas City Council approved an agreement with a local nonprofit to help firefighters respond to opioid overdoses in its last meeting on December 14. Dallas will enact a three-year master service agreement with the Recovery Resource Council (RRC) to provide medical support services for those in the RRC “Overdose Response Team” project from December 14, 2022, through December 13, 2025.
dmagazine.com
As Expected, Dallas Sued Over Panhandling Median Ordinance
In October, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt an ordinance that makes standing in the median a $500 fine. Wednesday, two homeless individuals, along with two other plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit against the city, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia, and interim Dallas City Marshal David Pughes alleging that the new rule violates the First Amendment.
Texas doctor continues treating transgender youths after legal win
Dr. Ximena Lopez runs the premier healthcare program for trans youth in Texas.
dallasexpress.com
New Initiatives for Young Dallas Readers
Young readers across Dallas can now enjoy new educational spaces and literacy initiatives at Dallas Public Library locations. They were created to help children develop early reading skills, according to a City of Dallas press release. Over the course of the fall, “Reading Ready Play Spaces” were installed at the Central Library and 28 branches across the city.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Day 8: Attorneys Rest in Punishment Phase; Sentencing Deliberations Begin Monday
After being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean won't learn his punishment until next week. The punishment phase of the trial began Friday morning and ended shortly before 4 p.m. before jurors were able to deliberate...
dallasexpress.com
Poll | Dallas Dems: Homelessness a ‘Serious Problem’
Recent polling of Dallas residents conducted by The Dallas Express reveals strong opinions on homelessness and vagrancy, with a strong majority of both self-identified Democrats and Republicans calling it a “serious problem.”. The survey asked participants if they thought “homelessness, vagrancy, and panhandling” were “serious problems in Dallas.”...
dallasexpress.com
DISD Approves Undergrads to Staff Schools
The Dallas Independent School District (DISD) Board of Trustees held its final meeting of the year on Thursday and voted on a slew of items intended to mitigate the district’s teacher retention crisis. Two motions unanimously passed by the board established agreements with Dallas College and the University of...
City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LAZORKO, NICHOLAS HUNTER; W/M; POB: ROWLETT TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: SAXON TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/BELFOR...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Applies for Rifle Resistant Armor
The Dallas City Council approved a resolution to apply for and accept a special state grant for rifle-rated bulletproof armor for members of the Dallas Police Department during its last meeting of the year on December 14. The move permits the city to seek the state-issued taxpayer-funded Rifle Resistant Body...
fox4news.com
El Paso County to begin busing migrants to Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas and other large cities are preparing for busloads of illegal border crossers to arrive as early as next week. El Paso is anticipating even greater numbers of migrants to cross the border when Title 42 expires. The program allows border agents to expel migrants more quickly under...
dallasexpress.com
Former Dallas Mayor Wes Wise Dies
Wes Wise, a former mayor of Dallas, died from natural causes on Friday. Wise served as the 50th mayor of Dallas after his early career took a turn that resulted in him serving the city for three terms in the 70s. “Although I have never had the privilege of meeting...
How Toyota North America looks after employees' mental health
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the largest corporations to recently headquarter their U.S. operations in North Texas is also trying to become a model company when it comes to helping their massive workforce navigate mental health concerns.Toyota, headquartered in Plano, invited us to their massive 100-acre campus to talk more about their efforts.Toyota's VP of human resources Kim Cockrell said keeping their employees from being consumed by the stresses of work or from home is a top priority for the company.Cockrell added, "We care immensely about the health, the well-being of our employees and their families. So, it's critical that...
dallasexpress.com
Mayor Johnson Discusses Reelection Prospects
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson recently discussed his reelection bid, claiming that Dallas voters believe the city is “going in the right direction” and emphasizing his efforts to reduce violent crime. “I know that I will be on the ballot in May 2023 for reelection,” Johnson said on CBS...
dallasexpress.com
City Launches Homeless Response Team
Director Christine Crossley submitted a memo on the City’s new response team for homeless and vagrants to the Housing and Homeless Solutions Committee meeting on Tuesday. The Homeless Action Response Team (H.A.R.T.) will be used to provide expedited service to “issues … presenting an immediate safety concern,” which include “the presence of firearms, uncontrolled fires, reports of threatening behavior, [and] reports of aggressive illegal solicitation.”
dallasexpress.com
Inside the Dallas Police Canine Unit
The Dallas Police Department’s (DPD) Canine Unit has been around for 61 years, formed in 1961 to aid policing in high-crime areas in the city. At that time, Sergeant Galen B. Richcreek and Patrolmen S.E. Norman and C.F. Bentley Jr. were selected from over 200 volunteers to become the first canine handlers in the Dallas Police Department.
dallasexpress.com
HS Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship
A high school football coach in Grand Prairie has resigned after having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, reported NBC DFW. Kenrick Burns, 28, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. The suspect is being investigated in relation to a charge of having had an allegedly inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student, which is a second-degree felony.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Sees Increase in Animal Cruelty
Instances of animal cruelty are on the rise in Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), which cited a nearly 30% increase in reported incidents over 2021 year-to-date. DPD briefed the Dallas City Council on the increase last Wednesday, having logged 125 cases through December 6, 28 more than...
dallasexpress.com
Local Town Among Safest in USA
Flower Mound has been named the safest place to live in Texas, according to a report by GoodHire. GoodHire, a background-check service, compiled a list of the safest place in each state based on analyzed FBI crime data. Limited to cities with a population of at least 30,000 or more, the list highlighted cities with the least amount of property crime, violent crime, and society crime, according to the company.
dallasexpress.com
Local Housing Market Update
Dallas County Median Home prices increased by $6,145, up 11.8% from November of 2021! The average days on market is now 70 compared to last month’s 62, overall 8 days more than November of 2021. Tarrant County Median Home prices decreased by $5,000, still up 9.4% from November of...
