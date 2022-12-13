Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
fox4news.com
South Oak Cliff High School defends 5A Division II UIL state title
DALLAS - It was a big night for South Oak Cliff High School at AT&T Stadium as it made history again, defending last year's 5A Division II UIL state title. The SOC Golden Bears football team has returned to Arlington for the second year in a row. The 34-24 win...
South Oak Cliff outlasts Port Neches-Groves to repeat as Texas high school football champions
Port Neches-Groves gave South Oak Cliff an early scare, but the defending champion Golden Bears didn't blink. Down 17-5 in the second quarter, South Oak Cliff (13-3) scored less than a minute before halftime and kept the momentum going in the second half to run away with a 34-24 win Friday night at ...
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
Malik Muhammad concludes high school career with state title, MVP honors
ARLINGTON, Texas — Malik Muhammad finished his high school career a two-time state champion and added a defensive MVP honor to resume. The four-star Texas commit was a centerpiece of both title runs for the Golden Bears, and he had a huge play on Friday night to seal the game for his team. SOC was down throughout the first half, but Muhammad said the mood at halftime was relaxed in the locker room.
dallasexpress.com
Duncanville State Championship Preview
For the fourth time in five years, Duncanville will face Galena Park North Shore in the 6A Division I state championship game. North Shore (15-0) has won all three previous title game matchups against Duncanville (14-0) and the trio of games all came down to the wire, including a 41-36 win in 2018 on a 45-yard Hail Mary on the final play of the game.
foxsportstexarkana.com
South Oak Cliff wins second consecutive state championship
ARLINGTON, TEXAS-For the second year in a row the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears are state champions. They defeated Port Neches-Groves 34-24 in the 5A-DII state championship football game at AT&T Stadium Friday. Falling behind early to the PNG Indians but staying within striking distance, the Golden Bears were able...
KFDM-TV
KFDM/Fox 4 congratulates PN-G on a great season that ends with a tough 34-24 loss
ARLINGTON — KFDM/Fox 4 congratulates the PN-G Indians on a great season!. PN-G led for much of the state championship game before falling 34-24 in a tough loss to Dallas South Oak Cliff in the Class 5A Division II state championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. A...
texashsfootball.com
6A Division I State Title Game Preview: Duncanville vs. North Shore
UIL State will wrap up with two familiar foes squaring off in the 6A Division I State Title Game. Saturday will mark the fourth meeting between North Shore and Duncanville in the state title game in the past five years. Their first meeting back in 2018 will go down in...
wtaw.com
Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday
ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
WFAA
It's a family affair as DeSoto High School looks to win another state football title 6 years later
DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto senior Johntay Cook has his sights set on making history. "I keep looking up there because that was the last time," explained Cook, a five-star recruit committed to Texas and, pound-for-pound, one of the best high school receivers in America. Cook's future appears bright. But...
Houston Chronicle
Mark Cuban has Vegas-like vision for Dallas, new Mavs arena if Texas OKs casino gambling
DALLAS — In recent years, Mark Cuban’s vision for a new arena has included a 20-story Madison Square Garden-like structure with window views of Dallas and fans arriving in autonomous cars. Now his plans are substantially larger in scope, grandeur and — he believes — economic windfall for...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Passes Hensley Field Development Plan
The Dallas City Council approved a 20-year plan for the redevelopment of Hensley Field during the last meeting of 2022. Hensley Field is the site of the former Dallas Naval Air Station, a 738-acre property owned by the City of Dallas and located in Dallas’ southwestern quadrant adjacent to Grand Prairie.
fwtx.com
Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ
As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Southern U Marching Band Member, Among 3 Killed in Crash, Laid to Rest in Dallas
Drums were a big part of 19-year-old Tyran Williams’ life. It's only fitting his crew from DTX Drumline of Dallas took part in honoring him at his funeral. "All he had to do was show up with his drumsticks and he was happy,” DTX Drumline co-founder Justin Allen said. “So just to have this opportunity to honor him and his legacy means the world to me right now."
dallasexpress.com
New Restaurants Open in DFW
Since the beginning of November, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has seen a massive increase in restaurant openings, with 24 new restaurants popping up within the last month and a half. Among these restaurants is 360 Brunch House in East Dallas which opened in early November. They specialize in brunch and...
dallasexpress.com
Parking Regulations Stifle Development | Part 2
One long-overlooked measure to accelerating growth in Dallas is parking reform, as discussed previously in The Dallas Express. “I strongly believe in the potential of Dallas to become a great city, not just a big city,” Michael Ablon, the founder and CEO of a local real estate investment firm, told The Dallas Express. “To do that, we must work to develop an urban fabric that will create generational sustainability for the experience economy.”
KTSA
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
dallasexpress.com
$125M Downtown High-Rise in the Works
A new high-rise residential project is coming to downtown Dallas. South Carolina-based developer Woodfield Development has filed plans with the state for a 21-story, $125 million residential tower downtown near Dallas’ Farmers Market, according to The Dallas Morning News. The building is set to be one of the final...
Tornado Sweeps Across Interstate Near Dallas, Tx. [VIDEO]
A driver near Dallas, Tx got really close to a tornado Tuesday afternoon while traveling down a busy interstate.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Fire-Rescue Settles with State
Dallas Fire-Rescue has come to an agreement with the state of Texas to have random state inspections along with other conditions to avoid paying a penalty of $108,750, according to state records. In a settlement between the city and the Texas Department of State Health Services that occurred on November...
