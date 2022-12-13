ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Malik Muhammad concludes high school career with state title, MVP honors

ARLINGTON, Texas — Malik Muhammad finished his high school career a two-time state champion and added a defensive MVP honor to resume. The four-star Texas commit was a centerpiece of both title runs for the Golden Bears, and he had a huge play on Friday night to seal the game for his team. SOC was down throughout the first half, but Muhammad said the mood at halftime was relaxed in the locker room.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Duncanville State Championship Preview

For the fourth time in five years, Duncanville will face Galena Park North Shore in the 6A Division I state championship game. North Shore (15-0) has won all three previous title game matchups against Duncanville (14-0) and the trio of games all came down to the wire, including a 41-36 win in 2018 on a 45-yard Hail Mary on the final play of the game.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

South Oak Cliff wins second consecutive state championship

ARLINGTON, TEXAS-For the second year in a row the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears are state champions. They defeated Port Neches-Groves 34-24 in the 5A-DII state championship football game at AT&T Stadium Friday. Falling behind early to the PNG Indians but staying within striking distance, the Golden Bears were able...
DALLAS, TX
wtaw.com

Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Passes Hensley Field Development Plan

The Dallas City Council approved a 20-year plan for the redevelopment of Hensley Field during the last meeting of 2022. Hensley Field is the site of the former Dallas Naval Air Station, a 738-acre property owned by the City of Dallas and located in Dallas’ southwestern quadrant adjacent to Grand Prairie.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ

As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Southern U Marching Band Member, Among 3 Killed in Crash, Laid to Rest in Dallas

Drums were a big part of 19-year-old Tyran Williams’ life. It's only fitting his crew from DTX Drumline of Dallas took part in honoring him at his funeral. "All he had to do was show up with his drumsticks and he was happy,” DTX Drumline co-founder Justin Allen said. “So just to have this opportunity to honor him and his legacy means the world to me right now."
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Restaurants Open in DFW

Since the beginning of November, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has seen a massive increase in restaurant openings, with 24 new restaurants popping up within the last month and a half. Among these restaurants is 360 Brunch House in East Dallas which opened in early November. They specialize in brunch and...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Parking Regulations Stifle Development | Part 2

One long-overlooked measure to accelerating growth in Dallas is parking reform, as discussed previously in The Dallas Express. “I strongly believe in the potential of Dallas to become a great city, not just a big city,” Michael Ablon, the founder and CEO of a local real estate investment firm, told The Dallas Express. “To do that, we must work to develop an urban fabric that will create generational sustainability for the experience economy.”
DALLAS, TX
KTSA

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dallasexpress.com

$125M Downtown High-Rise in the Works

A new high-rise residential project is coming to downtown Dallas. South Carolina-based developer Woodfield Development has filed plans with the state for a 21-story, $125 million residential tower downtown near Dallas’ Farmers Market, according to The Dallas Morning News. The building is set to be one of the final...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Fire-Rescue Settles with State

Dallas Fire-Rescue has come to an agreement with the state of Texas to have random state inspections along with other conditions to avoid paying a penalty of $108,750, according to state records. In a settlement between the city and the Texas Department of State Health Services that occurred on November...
