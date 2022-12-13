Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Mavs & Bradley Beal: Blockbuster Trade with Wizards Doable?
It has almost become an annual tradition at DallasBasketball.com to speculate on the potential availability of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal on the trade market. Every year, it seems as if the same cycle occurs: Beal has high hopes for the Wizards and says he wants to win a championship in Washington D.C. Then, his team severely underperforms and trade rumors surface. Then, he pushes back on trade rumors, reaffirming his desire to stay and win with the Wizards.
Anthony Davis exits early from Lakers vs. Nuggets because of foot injury
Lakers standout Anthony Davis sustained a right foot injury and was ruled out during Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
Michael Jordan's Incredible Homes: See How The G.O.A.T. Lives
Michael Jordan owns five homes in four states. The G.O.A.T.'s homes feature personalized basketball courts, at-home gyms, and access to the best golf courses.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Out Tonight Against Houston Rockets
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will not play tonight against the Houston Rockets. The Heat are holding him out for injury management because of knee issues. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 8 p.m., ET. Where: Toyota Center. TV: Bally Sports Sun.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin Questionable For Saturday Against San Antonio Spurs
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin is dealing with a sprained right ankle. The Heat are also expecting the return of guard Victor Oladipo, who missed Thursday's against the Houston Rockets to rest his knee.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Report: Bradley Beal Receives Status Upgrade vs. LA Clippers
After being listed as out for the last five games, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has been upgraded to questionable vs. the LA Clippers, meaning he may be targeting a return for Saturday's game. The Clippers just saw the Wizards in Washington for John Wall's homecoming game, but they did not face Beal. It was Kyle Kuzma who shined for Washington in that game, but the Clippers were able to escape Washington with a win.
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Warriors: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers opened the week up with a matchup against the thriving Sacramento Kings. As the Sixers are beginning to get healthier and establish a rhythm, they managed to pick up their third-straight win with a victory over the Kings. Philadelphia took the day off on Wednesday and returned...
Tri-City Herald
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks
Spread: Hornets -3 It feels like the Hornets have not been favored in a game in quite some time, but with the news of Dejounte Murray, John Collins and Clint Capela all being out for Atlanta I actually like a three-star play on Charlotte tonight. As of this writing, it appears as though Gordon Hayward is trending towards a return to the lineup for the Hornets. That added with LaMelo Ball's return on Wednesday, this is the healthiest the Hornets have been maybe all season. Neither team has been playing all that well lately, but with the injury luck seeming to shift in Charlotte's direction, I would say lay the points with Buzz City tonight.
Tri-City Herald
NBA Trade Talk: Which Team Will Make a Big Move?
On the latest Crossover podcast, Howard Beck welcomes Jake Fischer, senior NBA reporter for Yahoo Sports, to discuss the unofficial opening of NBA trade season. Could this season’s weird parity stifle the market?. Howard Beck: You and I just named like all of the likely suspects, right? Jae Crowder,...
Tri-City Herald
Mavs Forward Maxi Kleber Out For ‘Extended Period’ Due to Leg Injury
The Dallas Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber for the foreseeable future. He has been sidelined for the last few games due to a right knee sprain and had been considered questionable to play as recently as the lead-up to the Mavs' 105-90 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Class of 2023 OL Tavake Tuikolovatu Commits to UCLA Football
The late bloomer from Southern California becomes the first offensive lineman in his class to commit to the Bruins.
Tri-City Herald
Why the PNC Championship brings out the best in Tiger Woods … and Charlie
ORLANDO – Matt Kuchar stood on the first tee before the final round of the 2021 PNC Championship and beamed with joy as his 15-year-old son Cameron tried to keep from jumping out of his skin at being paired with Tiger Woods and son Charlie. “My son may be...
Tri-City Herald
Former Texans Star Returns With Chiefs: Warm Welcome?
After former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to face the Houston Texans with the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, they are set to host yet another former player. In their Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans will see former safety Justin Reid make his return to NRG Stadium for the first time. While Watson was showered with boos and taunts, the reception for Reid will likely be much warmer.
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Texans
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the final stretch of the 2022 campaign, they're looking to get and stay healthy for their last four games of the regular season. Coming off a Week 14 victory on the road against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City is traveling to Houston to square off against the 1-11-1 Texans this week. Currently, Lovie Smith's squad has injuries to multiple notable playmakers such as running back Dameon Pierce, cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr., wide receiver Nico Collins and a few others. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' injury report for Week 15 contains a lot of names but not many serious ailments.
Tri-City Herald
‘No Babying’: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Reveals Falcons’ Process Toward Debut
When the Atlanta Falcons took quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the NFL Draft, they did it with the hope that he could become their future signal-caller. But, of course, the road to becoming a starter at any position, especially quarterback, would be tough, and the Falcons made sure that nothing was easy.
Tri-City Herald
OBJ Talks Contract with Cowboys; Bills ‘Wait’ to Sign?
Increasingly, in the eyes of NFL observers, Odell Beckham Jr. seems like a "prize free agent'' ... for the spring of 2023. The Dallas Cowboys still have the idea of signing OBJ now, with the hope that he could contribute in the NFL Playoffs - and maybe with a contract offer that would secure his services in future years as well, especially as his "ticking time bomb'' knee is well in his past.
Comments / 0