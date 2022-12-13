ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sincere and Samone from Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4 on Friday. They talked about festive fingernails, unique techniques they have, and tips for doing your own nails to make them festive. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

North central West Virginia’s year in search

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You probably used a search engine to find lots of this year. Each year, Google breaks down what different areas of the country searched for, and what made those areas unique. 12 News went through Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” for the Clarksburg area....
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Bobbie Conrad Keith

Bobbie Conrad Keith, 94, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on December 15th at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. Bob was born on October 22, 1928 to Charles Conrad Keith and Madge Love Keith in Clarksburg, WV. After graduating from Roosevelt Wilson High School in 1946, he went...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68

HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
HAZELTON, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mariah from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4 on Friday. She brought Gouda, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about several cats that are up for adoption and how the facility looks to expand. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTOV 9

Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
WHEELING, WV
wvpublic.org

Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law

Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

William A. Spears Jr.

Mr. William A. Spears Jr, 78 years of age passed away at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born October 2, 1944, the son of the late William Arthur and Ella Grace Kyle Spears. He was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia Ann Maurer Spears on December 13, 1999.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Spotlight on Business: Mistletoe Holiday Shop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited the Mistletoe Holiday Shop in Bridgeport for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Beverly “Judy” June Daugherty

Beverly “Judy” June Daugherty, 79, of Weston, passed away surrounded by her loving sons on December, 15, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Judy was born in Bristol, TN, on May 28, 1943, a daughter of the late Clarence William Harr and Omie Jean Dowell Harr. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by one sister Barbara Marshall.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

George Michael McDonald, II

George Michael McDonald, II, 53, of Clarksburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born in Cleveland, OH, on June 11, 1969, the only child of the late George Michael McDonald and Pamela Joy (Postlewait) McDonald. He is survived by two daughters, Alexandria McDonald and her fiancé...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Micki Pauley

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Micki Pauley, a personal trainer and owner of Warrior Body, joined First at 4. She talked about staying healthy during the winter, how to feel comfortable at the gym, and if pre-workout is effective. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Star City official says sinkhole is in DOH right-of-way

STAR CITY, W.Va. – The Star City sinkhole off Monongahela Boulevard in the parking lot of the former Texas Roadhouse has not been an issue but a sinkhole in another part of a state is raising concerns. Star City Recorder Steve Blinco said a sinkhole in Hinton has grown...
STAR CITY, WV
WDTV

City of Elkins to no longer accept phone payments

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Elkins will soon not accept payments over the phone. Starting on Jan. 1, phone payments for any city bills or services will not longer be accepted, including the following:. Utility bills. Building permits. Business licenses. Special trash pickups. During the first half of...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Salem holds parade followed by Christmas in Depot Park

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - The community gathered on Main Street in Salem for a Christmas parade. Different groups around the area came together to celebrate the holiday season. After the parade there was hot chocolate, cookies, pictures with Santa, and live Christmas music for everyone to enjoy. Mayor of Salem...
SALEM, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy