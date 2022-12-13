Read full article on original website
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sincere and Samone from Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4 on Friday. They talked about festive fingernails, unique techniques they have, and tips for doing your own nails to make them festive. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
WBOY
North central West Virginia’s year in search
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You probably used a search engine to find lots of this year. Each year, Google breaks down what different areas of the country searched for, and what made those areas unique. 12 News went through Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” for the Clarksburg area....
WDTV
Bobbie Conrad Keith
Bobbie Conrad Keith, 94, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on December 15th at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. Bob was born on October 22, 1928 to Charles Conrad Keith and Madge Love Keith in Clarksburg, WV. After graduating from Roosevelt Wilson High School in 1946, he went...
Bid awarded for North Central West Virginia Airport terminal, new details released
Airport director Rick Rock gave us an update on what to expect at the new terminal at North Central West Virginia Airport.
WDTV
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mariah from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4 on Friday. She brought Gouda, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about several cats that are up for adoption and how the facility looks to expand. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
WTOV 9
Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
13 new construction projects coming to I-79 next year
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia.
WDTV
William A. Spears Jr.
Mr. William A. Spears Jr, 78 years of age passed away at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born October 2, 1944, the son of the late William Arthur and Ella Grace Kyle Spears. He was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia Ann Maurer Spears on December 13, 1999.
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Mistletoe Holiday Shop
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited the Mistletoe Holiday Shop in Bridgeport for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
connect-bridgeport.com
Monongalia County to be Site of WVU Medicine's New $50 Million, 350,000 SF Medical Distribution Center
According to MetroNews, if all goes as planned, WVU Medicine and Owens & Minor will have a staff of 100 in a 350,000-square foot distribution center valued at $50 million in Morgantown by February 2024. WVU Medicine Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Gallagher said crews will excavate the site at...
WDTV
Beverly “Judy” June Daugherty
Beverly “Judy” June Daugherty, 79, of Weston, passed away surrounded by her loving sons on December, 15, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Judy was born in Bristol, TN, on May 28, 1943, a daughter of the late Clarence William Harr and Omie Jean Dowell Harr. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by one sister Barbara Marshall.
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Natural and safe dishwashing detergent
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of a natural and safe dishwashing detergent. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
connect-bridgeport.com
Work Begins, Completion Date Listed on Kroger Site in Clarksburg as Stage Set for O'Reilly Auto Parts
For those who have believed work on the old Kroger on Pike Street in Clarksburg has begun, you would be correct. This week, an official building permit was issued to the business that will officially occupy a large portion of the now abandoned structure. A permit was issued to O’Reilly...
WDTV
George Michael McDonald, II
George Michael McDonald, II, 53, of Clarksburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born in Cleveland, OH, on June 11, 1969, the only child of the late George Michael McDonald and Pamela Joy (Postlewait) McDonald. He is survived by two daughters, Alexandria McDonald and her fiancé...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Micki Pauley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Micki Pauley, a personal trainer and owner of Warrior Body, joined First at 4. She talked about staying healthy during the winter, how to feel comfortable at the gym, and if pre-workout is effective. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
Metro News
Star City official says sinkhole is in DOH right-of-way
STAR CITY, W.Va. – The Star City sinkhole off Monongahela Boulevard in the parking lot of the former Texas Roadhouse has not been an issue but a sinkhole in another part of a state is raising concerns. Star City Recorder Steve Blinco said a sinkhole in Hinton has grown...
WDTV
City of Elkins to no longer accept phone payments
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Elkins will soon not accept payments over the phone. Starting on Jan. 1, phone payments for any city bills or services will not longer be accepted, including the following:. Utility bills. Building permits. Business licenses. Special trash pickups. During the first half of...
WDTV
Salem holds parade followed by Christmas in Depot Park
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - The community gathered on Main Street in Salem for a Christmas parade. Different groups around the area came together to celebrate the holiday season. After the parade there was hot chocolate, cookies, pictures with Santa, and live Christmas music for everyone to enjoy. Mayor of Salem...
