School closures in Acadiana
Due to the expected threat of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes in and around the Eunice area, LSU Eunice will close its campus on Wednesday, December 14.
theadvocate.com
Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking, pleads not guilty
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, was scheduled Friday morning...
kalb.com
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The United Way of Central has committed $10,000 for utility payment assistance to residents of Rapides Parish. Beginning December 12, qualifying residential customers in Central Louisiana will be able to apply for a one-time $250 assistance on their utility bill through their UWCL website (uwcl.org) United Way...
kalb.com
3,500 Alexandria households could receive financial assistance for utility bills
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After months of being swamped with high utility bills and inconsistent billing cycles, up to 3,500 Alexandria families are set to have financial relief on the horizon. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, project RESTOR was approved, which will offer immediate relief to low, medium and fixed-income...
Eunice News
Christmas Triad party held
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office held its annual Triad Christmas party for senior citizens at the Yambilee in Opelousas on Dec. 7. “We also honored our veterans who were in attendance and those who lost their lives in the bombing of Pearl Harbor,” Guidroz stated in a news release. The guests were treated to live music, door prizes, guest speakers and a lunch. Guidroz, local merchants,…
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open Location in Opelousas
We've heard the rumblings for a while now, and it appears that the noise is getting louder. Chick-fil-A is eyeing a location in Opelousas near I-49.
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy and City Council Hold First Meeting
Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy attended his first city council meeting as mayor. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and spoke with the mayor and a councilman. It’s been about a week and a half that Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy has been on the job, and he tells me he’s hit the ground running implementing his 100 day plan. Tuesday was his first city council meeting as mayor.
avoyellestoday.com
Anthony Augustine, Sr., 59, Marksville
Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Augustine, Sr. will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational Baptist Church with Reverend Michael Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS. on Monday, December 19, 2022 with Reverend Eric E. Dickey officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by Keesler Air Force Base. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
kalb.com
The Red Kettle has reopened under new ownership with a new name
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red Kettle is back, under new ownership and a new name. This Alexandria staple returns just one month after it closed. Mickey’s Red Kettle, formerly known as Lucille’s Red Kettle, originally opened its doors in the early 1980s. Then went on to become a fixture on the Alexandria restaurant scene.
cenlanow.com
Avoyelles Parish Booking Report 12/05 – 12/11 released by Sheriff
AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Listed below, are the Avoyelles Parish offenders booked by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office from December 5th through December 11th. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/05/2022, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE. ALEXANDER JR.,...
kalb.com
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our First Alert Storm Team has confirmed from the National Weather Service that a tornado did touch down in Rapides Parish, causing much damage on Highway 71 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 just south of Alexandria...
kalb.com
Severe weather blog: closures and information
(KALB) - Severe weather passed through the Central Louisiana area on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. See information for closings and submission of damage photos below. We’re told in Natchitoches Parish there were two weather-related accidents and a few downed tree limbs. However, there was no significant damage reported. We have no reports of anything significant in Grant Parish other than a downed tree. Vernon Parish did not report any significant damage either.
KPLC TV
Sabine Parish man sentenced for injuring two teenage girls in Vernon Parish crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sentencing hearing for a Sabine Parish man who was convicted for seriously injuring two teenage girls in a head-on crash in Vernon Parish was held on December 13. Ronald Lynn Graves, 64 of Sabine Parish, was convicted of two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent...
cenlanow.com
VIDEO: Storm kicks up strong winds in Mamou
MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Severe weather rolled through Acadiana Wednesday morning, with high winds and confirmed tornadoes. Mamou resident Paul Veillion took video of the high winds he saw near his home, and shared it with KLFY News 10. Stay informed with KLFY’s live stream on KLFY.com.
cenlanow.com
Multiple pedestrians killed in last week’s Natchitoches Parish crash
Natchitoches Parish, La. (WNTZ) – On December 6, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches. This crash killed 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, TX, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, TX, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill, TX.
cenlanow.com
RADE Agents make arrest , carfentanil recovered
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In early December, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving community complaints in reference to illegal narcotics being sold out of a residence on Peggy Ann Street in Alexandria, LA. As their investigation began, Agents identified the suspect as James Eric Freeman, 49 of Alexandria.
cenlanow.com
Vehicle engulfed in flames after striking tree in Concordia Parish; driver dies
CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On December 14, 2022, at approximately 4:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 565. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old George L. Henry. According to officials, Henry’s 2016 Ford Focus was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 565 when...
Seventh suspect arrested in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors; more details released
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they made the seventh arrest in the Vidalia human trafficking investigation. Their latest arrest was 50-year-old Shelton Rice. According to deputies, they initiated an investigation into reports of an […]
