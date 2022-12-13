Pair of Knox County teens reported missing

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A pair of Knox County teens were reported missing Monday from the Boone Heights area near Barbourville.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department said 15-year-old Brent Queener and 16-year-old Wyatt Courtney were reported missing at 9 p.m. Monday.

Queener is described as having a slim build and being 5-feet 11-inches tall weighing 178 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing bluejeans, a dark-colored hoodie, and a ball cap.

Courtney is described as having a medium build and being 5-feet 8-inches tall weighing 206 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants with rips, and a white or cream Rick and Morty hoodie.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two teens is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 606-546-3181.





