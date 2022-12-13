ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Comments / 3

nandorand
3d ago

Probation huh? 🙄 Even if this is a 1st offense, $70k is still pretty steep for what amounts to a slap on the wrist!

Reply(2)
2
 

CBS Detroit

Oakland County woman sentenced for stealing $70K from elderly veteran

(CBS DETROIT) - A 62-year-old woman in Oakland County has been sentenced after she pled guilty to stealing from an elderly veteran, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Margaret Risdon, of Bloomfield Hills, was convicted of one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000. This is a 15-year felony.She was sentenced to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service by Judge David M. Cohen in the 6th Circuit Court.Risdon must also work a part-time job and cannot violate any law or consume drugs or alcohol. In addition to this, she must pay $72,843 in restitution...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman killed after Belleville man flees police, slams into SUV in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and an innocent woman both died after a police chase Thursday ended with a crash in Monroe County. Michigan State Police troopers and Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in Bedford Township just before 3 p.m. because a female was outside screaming, "I need an officer here now" as a man was driving a truck erratically in the driveway and through the front lawns of neighboring homes.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman flees Royal Oak police, loses tires in Troy, eventually crashes in Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Holly woman led Royal Oak police on a chase Thursday morning, making it to Detroit despite losing tires along the way. According to Royal Oak police, an officer tried to stop a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe near Crooks and W. Fourteen Mile roads after a traffic violation just before 1:10 a.m. The driver fled west, turned right on Coolidge Highway, and headed into Troy.
ROYAL OAK, MI
HometownLife.com

Police pursue charges following threat at Starkweather Academy in Plymouth Township

Police say they've identified the source of a threat that sent Starkweather Academy into shelter-in-place mode for a large part of Tuesday. No names have been released, but Plymouth Township Police Chief James Knittel said his department will send results of the investigation to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for determination of possible charges.
PLYMOUTH, MI
CBS Detroit

One injured in police impersonator shooting in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for information after one man was injured in a shooting by a police impersonator. Detroit Police Department said the man in his 50s was shot at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant. The investigation is still in the early stages, but police said the suspect and the victim were driving and had a verbal fight. The suspect then followed the victim, identified himself as a police officer, then shot the victim. The suspect was wearing a "POLICE" baseball cap, all black clothing, armed with a light-colored firearm and was driving a white sedan, possibly a 2015 or 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. Police asked anyone who recognize the suspect, or have information on the shooting, to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

