Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
World's Largest Free-Standing Aquarium Bursts, Dumps 1,500 Fish and 264,000 Gallons of Water
The AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, burst on Friday morning in Berlin, releasing more than 264,000 gallons of water (a million liters) onto the premises, which also house a hotel, museum, and cafes. On Twitter, the Berlin police said that there had been “unbelievable maritime damage.”. Videos...
