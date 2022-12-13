ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
614now.com

Popular Columbus pizzeria opens its own on-site comedy club

From Thanksgiving dinner-themed pizzas to pies topped with mac and cheese and pickles, Mikey’s Late Night Slice is known as a pioneer of unique flavors. And now, they’re breaking ground on another front: The popular Columbus eatery has opened a comedy club inside its Olde Towne East pizzeria.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus-area pizza spot sold to new owners after nearly 50 years

Since 1977, Joe and Lana Fegle have owned and operated Capuano’s Pizza House, the oldest pizzeria in Pataskala. According to a statement recently posted to the eatery’s Facebook page, however, the Fegles are stepping down after nearly half a century. “After 45 amazing years at Capuano’s Pizza, Joe...
PATASKALA, OH
614now.com

After exactly a decade, this Short North taproom is closing

North High Brewing opened its original taproom, located at 1288 N. High St., on Dec. 28 of 2012. Exactly ten years later, on Dec. 28 of this year, the Short North space will close for good, according to owner Gavin Meyers. “Bittersweet is the word I’ve found myself using the...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

21 year-old killed in attempted gas station robbery

An attempted robbery at a Hilltop gas station overnight has left one person dead, according to Columbus Police. Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Sunoco located at 2725 W. Broad St. just before midnight last night. The shooting occured during an attempted robbery of the store.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy