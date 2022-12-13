Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Meet the new Columbus-based company dedicated to the all-popular espresso martini
Several years ago, when Italian Village resident Shannon Keegan just touched down in Las Vegas for a vacation, he needed a boost. His flight landed at 1:30 a.m. CST, and he while he wanted to make the most out of his trip, he found himself fighting off the fatigue. “I...
An upscale Teddy Roosevelt-themed bar is opening in Bridge Park this month
A new upscale bar concept is on its way to Dublin, and it’s inspired by one of the biggest names in American history: Teddy Roosevelt. According to its Instagram account, The Roosevelt Room will hold the grand opening of its Dublin location on Dec. 30. The Roosevelt Room is...
Popular Columbus pizzeria opens its own on-site comedy club
From Thanksgiving dinner-themed pizzas to pies topped with mac and cheese and pickles, Mikey’s Late Night Slice is known as a pioneer of unique flavors. And now, they’re breaking ground on another front: The popular Columbus eatery has opened a comedy club inside its Olde Towne East pizzeria.
Hugely popular taco truck opening first brick and mortar restaurant next week
Columbus taco fans, this is the day you’ve been waiting for. Dos Hermanos, the wildly popular food truck serving street tacos, nachos, burritos and much more, will officially open its first-ever brick and mortar storefront on Dec. 19. The restaurant is located at 3946 Morse Crossing in Easton Town...
Columbus-area pizza spot sold to new owners after nearly 50 years
Since 1977, Joe and Lana Fegle have owned and operated Capuano’s Pizza House, the oldest pizzeria in Pataskala. According to a statement recently posted to the eatery’s Facebook page, however, the Fegles are stepping down after nearly half a century. “After 45 amazing years at Capuano’s Pizza, Joe...
From karaoke to live music and food, these Columbus-area 5 winter markets have it all
One of the city’s newest food destinations is getting more than a dozen unique eateries and makers together for a winter afternoon you won’t soon forget. Grab the little ones and head to Polaris, because this unique winter market also include a totally-free kids karaoke event as well.
After exactly a decade, this Short North taproom is closing
North High Brewing opened its original taproom, located at 1288 N. High St., on Dec. 28 of 2012. Exactly ten years later, on Dec. 28 of this year, the Short North space will close for good, according to owner Gavin Meyers. “Bittersweet is the word I’ve found myself using the...
After more than 30 years, this central Ohio pizzeria has closed its doors
Following a tenure of more than three decades, Pizza “Ria’s” Too has closed. According to several Facebook posts made by the business, the eatery shuttered on Oct. 31, as owners Bill and Ria Fox have retired. “It is after Midnight so it is officially October 31st, 2022...
This 50 year-old central Ohio pizzeria has opened a new Columbus-area location
Over the course of half a century, Pizza Cottage has represented Columbus-style pies and maintained a serious following of fans. And recently, the pizzeria has officially the doors of another Columbus-area location. On Nov. 1, Pizza Cottage held the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which is in Lancaster. The...
The last remaining Columbus-area location of this breakfast-focused restaurant chain has closed for good
The last Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in central Ohio has closed its doors. According to a sign on the eatery’s front door, the Perkins located at 1451 Hilliard Rome Rd. in Hilliard has shuttered permanently. “To our valued guests, this location of Perkins is closed for business. Thank you...
New golf simulator lounge and bar brings PGA courses, full bar to Refugee Road
Pickerington is home to a brand-new spot where you can grab a round of (virtual) golf and a quick bite or drink alongside it. Virtual Fairways, which is located at 868 Refugee Rd. in Pickerington, opened its doors for business this summer. The new space features three GCHawk golf simulators...
21 year-old killed in attempted gas station robbery
An attempted robbery at a Hilltop gas station overnight has left one person dead, according to Columbus Police. Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Sunoco located at 2725 W. Broad St. just before midnight last night. The shooting occured during an attempted robbery of the store.
