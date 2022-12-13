ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanesboro, MN

Man dies in northeast Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
 3 days ago

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was working to load the vehicle when it rolled off the trailer into the ditch and pinned him.

Gathje was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate.

WHO 13

