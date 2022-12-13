Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Sunday
Russell Wilson is officially out for Sunday’s Broncos game against the Cardinals. The quarterback left last week’s game against the Chiefs with a concussion. During a Friday press conference, coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson passed the concussion protocol, but that the team made the decision to give him an extra week off after the injury.
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker Listed as Questionable
The Jacksonville Jaguars have six key players listed as questionable for this weekend's clash against the Dallas Cowboys, but one name is standing above the rest. No. 1 pick Travon Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for the contest, along with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle).
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Cardinals Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos came up short in the team's most exciting performance of the season last week. In the NFL, a loss is a loss. There are no moral victories. Sitting at 3-10, the Broncos host the 4-9 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It's very possible that neither team's starting quarterback will be available.
Kenny Pickett Keeps Door Open to Play as He Continues to Practice
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to practice while in concussion protocol, keeping his window to return open for Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. Pickett was a limited participant in practice for a second consecutive day. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky continued to split reps as...
Giants Out to Spoil Commanders’ Run
The New York Giants has unfinished business to take care of this weekend when it visits FedExField to face the Washington Commanders in a critical NFC East game. The winner will gain the head-to-head tie-breaking advantage and, according to the website FiveThirtyEight, improve its chances of gaining a postseason berth.
Falcons ‘Wholeheartedly’ Believe in Rookie QB Desmond Ridder
In Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is set to be the first 23-year-old to start under center for the team since Matt Ryan in 2008. But ahead of Ridder's professional debut, there's little concern surrounding his ability to handle the moment, with...
Baker Mayfield’s Success as Rams QB: ‘Everything Happens For a Reason’
Monday's game for the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers will make it two weeks since the Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Rams claimed the former No. 1 overall pick a day later, before having him play all but the first offensive series in their Thursday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Texans
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the final stretch of the 2022 campaign, they're looking to get and stay healthy for their last four games of the regular season. Coming off a Week 14 victory on the road against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City is traveling to Houston to square off against the 1-11-1 Texans this week. Currently, Lovie Smith's squad has injuries to multiple notable playmakers such as running back Dameon Pierce, cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr., wide receiver Nico Collins and a few others. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' injury report for Week 15 contains a lot of names but not many serious ailments.
‘No Babying’: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Reveals Falcons’ Process Toward Debut
When the Atlanta Falcons took quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the NFL Draft, they did it with the hope that he could become their future signal-caller. But, of course, the road to becoming a starter at any position, especially quarterback, would be tough, and the Falcons made sure that nothing was easy.
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Washington Commanders
The New York Giants Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders is still a part of the regular season. Not that one can tell, given the implications of the outcome. Whoever wins this game will gain the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is vital to gain, what with the bottom of the NFC playoff race being so tight.
Saints Injury Roundup: Two Players Ruled Out on Final Report
OUT: Zack Baun (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee) QUESTIONABLE: J.T. Gray (hamstring/back), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle) Gray was a non-participant of Friday's practice, as he had a new injury (back) added to the report. Meanwhile, Turner was upgraded to full....
Saints Injury Roundup: McCoy Returns to Practice, 13 Players Listed on Wednesday’s Report
LIMITED: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Cam Jordan (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), Adam Trautman (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle) Ingram, Washington, Williams, Baun, Lutz, and Jordan were among those not spotted at Wednesday's practice. Chase Hansen and Erik McCoy were among those to return...
Garrett Williams Declares for NFL Draft
Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced in a social media post on Thursday. The news was expected even after his 2022 season was cut short due to an ACL tear. "The journey to get to this point has been filled with many ups...
Richard Sherman thinks Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen may be named All-Pro by this season’s end
The mentor is pleased with his protege. So pleased, Richard Sherman thinks Tariq Woolen could be named an All-Pro cornerback at the end of this season. “I mean, he may find himself on an All-Pro team,” Sherman, Seattle’s legendary cornerback and three-time All-Pro, said of the Seahawks’ wondrous fifth-round draft choice this spring.
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: ‘We Took It!’
The Dallas Cowboys wanted some receiver depth and got it in the form of T.Y. Hilton. With the Odell Beckham Jr. saga in a sort of separate category - yes, the parties are still talking - Dallas moved in another direction, of sorts. That direction led them to Hilton. Cowboys...
NFL Week 15 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 15. With no more bye weeks, all 32 teams are in action. Several big games have playoff ramifications for both teams, including an AFC East game between the Bills and Dolphins and an NFC East showdown on Sunday night between the Commanders and Giants, two teams that tied in their last matchup. Meanwhile, the Lions look to stay hot against the Jets and the Cowboys may have their hands full with the Jaguars.
Notre Dame Will Need To Make Some Offensive Changes For The Gator Bowl
Notre Dame will certainly look a lot different on offense when it takes on South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, it will have no choice. The Irish will be without star tight end Michael Mayer, who as expected is headed to the NFL after a brilliant college career. Notre Dame will also be without quarterback Drew Pyne, who jumped in the transfer portal after starting the final 10 games of the season.
OBJ Talks Contract with Cowboys; Bills ‘Wait’ to Sign?
Increasingly, in the eyes of NFL observers, Odell Beckham Jr. seems like a "prize free agent'' ... for the spring of 2023. The Dallas Cowboys still have the idea of signing OBJ now, with the hope that he could contribute in the NFL Playoffs - and maybe with a contract offer that would secure his services in future years as well, especially as his "ticking time bomb'' knee is well in his past.
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Steelers
Bank of America Stadium will be hosting an important game in the month of December (that's not the ACC Championship game) for the the first time in a long time when the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers get together on Sunday afternoon. Carolina has won two in a row and...
