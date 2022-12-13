Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield native Bubba Hendley named KHSAA official of the year
PADUCAH, KY -- Following the end of the high school fall sports season, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association named Mayfield native Bubba Hendley the 2022 Football Official of the Year. Hendley has been officiating high school football games for 39 years, most recently working this years KHSAA Class 4A...
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Fall in OT at Undefeated Bowling Green
After building a seven-point first-half lead at undefeated Bowling Green on Tuesday, the Christian County boys’ basketball team had to battle back to force overtime before falling 57-50 to the Purples. The loss is the fourth straight for the Colonels heading into Saturday’s 8th-District showdown with Hopkinsville. Bowling Green...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 15. 2022
Harlon Edward Maddox Jr., 81, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Born June 2, 1941, in the Canton community of Trigg County, Kentucky, he was the son of Harlon Edward Maddox Sr. and Lola (Herndon) Maddox. He held a master...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Being here feels like home,' MSU announces new director of Paducah campus
PADUCAH, KY — In a Friday release, Murray State University announced the new Director of the Paducah Regional Campus — Paducah native Karami Underwood. In a statement included in the release, she shared her excitement about the position, saying she was very involved when she was a student at Murray State and has stayed in contact with many of her former mentors."Being here feels like coming home,” Underwood commented.
whopam.com
Two CCPS students chosen for All-State Junior and Children’s Choirs
Christian County Public Schools has announced two students have been selected as members of the All-State Junior and Children’s Choirs. According to a news release, those students are Indian Hills fifth-grader Malaya Wesley, who has been chosen for the All-State Children’s Choir and Hopkinsville High School freshman Cameron Ezell was selected as a member of the All-State Junior High Chorus.
whopam.com
James Edward Baker
(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 16th at 2pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 12noon till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor announces funding awarded to Merryman House, Lotus
Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House. The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway,...
whopam.com
Boil Water Advisory for area NW of Hopkinsville
The Christian County Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory for an area northwest of Hopkinsville. It includes the addresses between 6695 and 12933 Princeton Road, 138 to 270 Clark Store Sinking Ford Road, 3730 to 5132 Harmony Grove Road, 770 to 3695 Quisenberry Lane and all addresses on Stone Quarry Road, Cerulean-Sinking Fork Road, Woosley-Mt Carmel Road, Cerulean-Princeton Road, Old Princeton Road, JC Kelly Road, Shepherd Road, and Tucker Lane.
whopam.com
Gerald Barton
(Age 77, of Vass Lane) Funeral service will be Thursday December 15th at 6pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
KFVS12
Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed on Friday morning, December 16 due to high winds. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it halted service at 9:45 a.m. They said the ferry reported winds out of the west were 10 miles per hour with gusts to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four charged with trying to use counterfeit money in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Four men from Florida were arrested in Murray, Kentucky, after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a local business. The Murray Police Department says officers began investigating around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after a local business reported the alleged attempt to pay with fake bills. Police say the caller gave them a description of the people and the vehicle they were traveling in.
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
whopam.com
One injured, one arrested in Clarksville shooting incident
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Chapel Street from Wednesday morning that sent a victim to a Nashville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for reports of a shooting and found a 31-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky tornado survivors to receive $1,000 checks from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
WEST KENTUCKY — In Mayfield on Saturday for a ceremony commemorating one year since the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday announced that the remaining $10 million in the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will be sent directly to tornado survivors. Beshear said 10,000 checks,...
whopam.com
EDC looking for more announcements, workforce improvements in the coming year
This has been a big year of announcements concerning economic development, and the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council hopes to keep that trend going into 2023. Executive Director Carter Hendricks appeared on WHOP Friday morning and says announcements such as Ascend Elements—the largest economic development announcement in western Kentucky...
whopam.com
Robert William King, Sr.
(66, Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be at 2:45 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street Widening Planned For 2023-24
After years of speculation and assessment, the widening of Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street — from the KY 91 Junction to KY 1007/North Drive — is finally underway. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved a resolution to help transfer parcels of property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through a deed of conveyance — described by outgoing Judge-Executive Steve Tribble.
thunderboltradio.com
Tractor Breaks Power Pole and Damages Fiber Lines in Hickman County
Work continues in Western Kentucky after a vehicle struck a pole, that affected homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle County. Rita Alexander, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, said a tractor with the auger raised struck the pole around 7:00 last night. The pole broke, which also downed the...
whopam.com
NWS, EM managers talk winter weather safety
The National Weather Service in Paducah and local emergency managers got together this week for a winter weather preparedness discussion. The event streamed on Facebook focused heavily on being prepared for any type of inclement weather—especially when you’re going to be on the roads—with Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham stressing the importance of keeping a kit of important items in your car that could be a lifeline if you become stranded in the cold.
