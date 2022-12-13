ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners

Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 in place

A federal appeals court on Friday refused to stop the cancellation of a Trump-era border policy that allows law enforcement to swiftly expel migrants caught entering the country illegally.  Republican officials from 19 states implored the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to suspend a November lower court ruling that ordered the pandemic-era program, known as Title 42, to end on Dec. 21.  The three-judge panel that reviewed the emergency request said that the states waited too long to make the case to keep Title 42 in place. “In this case, the inordinate and unexplained untimeliness of the States’...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy