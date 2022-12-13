A federal appeals court on Friday refused to stop the cancellation of a Trump-era border policy that allows law enforcement to swiftly expel migrants caught entering the country illegally. Republican officials from 19 states implored the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to suspend a November lower court ruling that ordered the pandemic-era program, known as Title 42, to end on Dec. 21. The three-judge panel that reviewed the emergency request said that the states waited too long to make the case to keep Title 42 in place. “In this case, the inordinate and unexplained untimeliness of the States’...

