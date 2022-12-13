Read full article on original website
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
California witness photographs hovering shiny objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
New B-21 Bomber DebutsJus4NetPalmdale, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners
Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
Court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 in place
A federal appeals court on Friday refused to stop the cancellation of a Trump-era border policy that allows law enforcement to swiftly expel migrants caught entering the country illegally. Republican officials from 19 states implored the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to suspend a November lower court ruling that ordered the pandemic-era program, known as Title 42, to end on Dec. 21. The three-judge panel that reviewed the emergency request said that the states waited too long to make the case to keep Title 42 in place. “In this case, the inordinate and unexplained untimeliness of the States’...
2 children died from invasive strep A in Colorado. What to know as CDC issues warning
Invasive strep A infections in children have health officials in both the U.S. and abroad warning about rising cases and reported deaths. You may have heard about different types of infections caused by group A strep bacteria, such as strep throat, scarlet fever and cellulitis. But on rare occasions, this...
