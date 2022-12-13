ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis Police looking for 2 suspects in connection with convenience store robberies

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it has identified a 13-year-old in connection with recent aggravated robberies at multiple Allsup’s Convenience Stores. According to CPD, police were investigating three incidents at different Allsup’s Convenience Store locations in Clovis earlier this month. Police said the first call was for stolen alcohol from […]
CLOVIS, NM
yournewsnm.com

DRIVE BY SHOOTERS IDENTIFIED

On December 13th, 2022 at 1:46 p.m., Clovis Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a male and female who stated their vehicle had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it, while parked in front of their residence in 500 block of W. 17th St.
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Clovis Police: Teens arrested for drive-by shooting, was ‘retaliation’

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have arrested two teens and looking for one male for the involvement of drive-by shooting near W.17th Street. According to officials, on Dec. 13, at 1:46 p.m., Clovis police were called from a man and a woman who said their car had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it, while parked in front of their home.
CLOVIS, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” charges for an alleged incident that occurred in late November, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. The documents detailed that in October, Brandon Dwayne Burks was allegedly selling […]
AMARILLO, TX
KOAT 7

Two teenagers arrested in Clovis shooting

Police in Clovis have arrested two teenagers after they were alleged to have shot at a vehicle multiple times on Dec. 13. Clovis Police say a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were allegedly caught on security video shooting at a car parked on 17th street in Clovis. Police were called to...
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted for firearm-related charges, drug possession charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on two counts of firearm-related charges and one drug possession charge after an alleged incident in Amarillo in late October. According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, David Lee […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Gun Violence Linked To Alcohol, Drugs

A recent report by the Analysis of Gun Violence Trends in Amarillo links gun violence with alcohol and drugs. The consequences are high when tension and substances are present and can sometimes turn into a deadly affair. Amarillo Police say a third of the cases of violence they investigate, alcohol...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators posing as a minor meet the suspects at a location. According to DPS, on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation targeting child predators in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX

