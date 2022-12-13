Read full article on original website
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. If you recognize any of these people in the photos, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Clovis Police looking for 2 suspects in connection with convenience store robberies
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it has identified a 13-year-old in connection with recent aggravated robberies at multiple Allsup’s Convenience Stores. According to CPD, police were investigating three incidents at different Allsup’s Convenience Store locations in Clovis earlier this month. Police said the first call was for stolen alcohol from […]
yournewsnm.com
DRIVE BY SHOOTERS IDENTIFIED
On December 13th, 2022 at 1:46 p.m., Clovis Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a male and female who stated their vehicle had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it, while parked in front of their residence in 500 block of W. 17th St.
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Suspect armed with gun attempts to rob cell phone store, leaves empty handed
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a gunman wanted for attempted robbery. According to police, officers were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. to the Boost Mobile at 1815 Amarillo Blvd. for an attempted robbery. The victims said the suspect had a gun. But he left empty handed.
KFDA
Clovis Police: Teens arrested for drive-by shooting, was ‘retaliation’
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have arrested two teens and looking for one male for the involvement of drive-by shooting near W.17th Street. According to officials, on Dec. 13, at 1:46 p.m., Clovis police were called from a man and a woman who said their car had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it, while parked in front of their home.
abc7amarillo.com
Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
Clovis police: Drive-by shooting caused by mistaken identity
Police are still searching for a third person who they have not named.
Amarillo man indicted on ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” charges for an alleged incident that occurred in late November, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. The documents detailed that in October, Brandon Dwayne Burks was allegedly selling […]
KOAT 7
Two teenagers arrested in Clovis shooting
Police in Clovis have arrested two teenagers after they were alleged to have shot at a vehicle multiple times on Dec. 13. Clovis Police say a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were allegedly caught on security video shooting at a car parked on 17th street in Clovis. Police were called to...
Clovis Police searching for vehicle involved in drive-by shooting
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is asking the public for help identifying suspects in a drive-by shooting. Police say the shooting happened on December 13, around 1:46 p.m. on the 500 block of W. 17th St. CPD says a male and female called 9-1-1, saying they were sitting inside their car; parked in […]
Amarillo man indicted for firearm-related charges, drug possession charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on two counts of firearm-related charges and one drug possession charge after an alleged incident in Amarillo in late October. According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, David Lee […]
Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Gun Violence Linked To Alcohol, Drugs
A recent report by the Analysis of Gun Violence Trends in Amarillo links gun violence with alcohol and drugs. The consequences are high when tension and substances are present and can sometimes turn into a deadly affair. Amarillo Police say a third of the cases of violence they investigate, alcohol...
KFDA
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers: Barn burglarized while family attends funeral
DEAF SMITH COUNY, Texas (KFDA) - Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers needs help finding who burglarized a barn last week. The crime stoppers said on Dec. 7, items were stolen from a barn on Farm-to-Market Road 214. A large number of hand tools, cordless tools and welders were stolen while...
Area dentist to surprise resident with dental makeover
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) announced that one local individual will receive a $50,000 smile makeover on Friday. Officials detailed that the oral surgeon will surprise the recipient who was selected out of more than 260 applicants. The dental makeover is part of AOMS’ Smile Again program and, […]
2 dead, 1 injured after Saturday fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department reported Tuesday that two people are now dead following the Saturday fire in east Amarillo. The department also reported that another individual who was in the home during the fire is currently in the intensive care unit. According to AFD, crews were called to a […]
KFDA
DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators posing as a minor meet the suspects at a location. According to DPS, on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation targeting child predators in Amarillo.
UPDATE: Canyon Police report missing man found safe
UPDATE: The Canyon Police Department reports that the man who was reported missing Tuesday night was found safe. CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department reports that it is looking for a man who was last seen in the area of Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital (BSA) in Amarillo on Dec. 8 According to police, […]
Wolflin Avenue is Home to Another Cursed Amarillo Building
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
Amarillo Business Destroyed by Fire – Here’s How to Help
Amarillo is a great community that comes together especially when tragedy hits one of our community members. On Thursday, December 1st, the Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a 2-alarm structure fire located at Advance Tire Shop located at 2200 SE 27th. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, multiple...
