BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Two teens sent flying as bungee ride malfunctions at London’s Winter Wonderland
Two teenage boys had to be rescued from a slingshot ride at London’s Winter Wonderland after one of the bungee cords malfunctioned and sent them hurtling into a metal beam.Videos show the cord slipping on take-off and the green metal cage holding the riders being propelled diagonally instead of vertically.The cage collided with a supporting post and spun wildly, leaving the two boys suspended high above the ground.In footage of the incident posted on social media, other guests were heard gasping as the ride malfunctioned.Emergency services were called but before they arrived staff were able to reach the riders...
11 ancient sites that are mysteriously aligned with the sun on the winter solstice, in photos.
The winter solstice has fascinated humans for centuries. Archaeologists have found these 11 ancient sites line up with the solstice sun.
Atlas Obscura
Remarkable Cave
Looking down the 115-step wooden staircase disappearing into the green underbrush, it’s tempting to skip this little-known natural wonder. But take the time to see what’s so special about the Remarkable Cave, located at the southeastern edge of the Tasman Peninsula. The name originates from a legend that one can “see” Tasmania itself in the cave.
UK weather: New warning for ice issued by Met Office as blizzard conditions to sweep in
New weather warnings for ice have been issued by the Met Office across swathes of the UK today as snowy conditions and blizzards threaten to sweep across the country.A yellow weather warning for the south west was issued shortly before 6am on Saturday and is expected to last until 11am, forecasters say. It joins two more alerts for extreme conditions today across the north west and parts of Scotland.Residents in the south west were warned of “icy surfaces causing difficult travel conditions in a few places” – caused by likely “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle...
Atlas Obscura
La Estrecha House
This extremely skinny building holds the record for the narrowest façade in Europe. Measuring 107 centimeters (42 inches) wide, La Estrecha (Narrow One) could be considered the narrowest house in Europe and maybe in the world. Certainly, there is competition for the title. Poland’s Keret House was built in...
Atlas Obscura
Grave of the Potato King
Walking the grounds of Sanssouci Palace in Potsdam, you might stumble across a peculiar gravestone that is covered with potatoes. Perhaps even more confusingly, the stone bears the name of King Fredrick the Great of Prussia. While this may seem odd, it is actually a sign of respect and gratitude to Der Kartoffelkönig (“the potato king”).
Atlas Obscura
Caguana Ceremonial Ball Courts
A Taíno ceremonial site with monoliths, petroglyphs, and ball courts. Considered one of the most important Pre-Columbian archaeological sites in the Caribbean, Caguana is nestled in the mountains of Puerto Rico’s Cordillera Central, a short but fun drive away from the crowded beaches along the coast. The site...
Atlas Obscura
A New Look at Nosferatu’s Bloody Legacy
There’s a moment in F.W. Murnau’s silent film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror in which Thomas Hutter, the story’s unwitting protagonist, enters a world of nightmares. When he crosses the river to where the thinly disguised vampire Count Orlok resides, the intertitle reads “Als er sich auf der anderen Seite der Brücke befand, kamen die Geister, um ihn zu treffen.” (“As he reached the other side of the bridge, the spirits came to meet him.”)
Atlas Obscura
Meet the Blacksmith Resurrecting Greek History
In a quiet suburb of Athens, the sound of a hammer breaks the silence as it meets heated sheets of bronze. Inside a small garage turned into a workshop, blacksmith and artist Dimitrios Katsikis has spent the past 12 years designing and forging. He transforms the malleable metal by hand, using only traditional techniques, into unique and functional pieces of art that replicate the armor of antiquity for display in museums.
Atlas Obscura
This Family Gave the World the Snow Globe
As the classic film Citizen Kane opens, Charles Foster Kane lies in bed, alone in the dark clutching a snow globe. Inside the globe is a wooden cabin covered in white. After a minute, Kane whispers one of the most famous lines in film history—just one word—“Rosebud.” His hand goes limp, and the glass globe falls to the floor and shatters. It’s an iconic image—but it is one with some mystery. No one knows for sure who made Kane’s snow globe. In the absence of certainty, credit has been given to the Original Snow Globe Factory and the family who gave the world these wintery miniatures.
