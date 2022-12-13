If you’re not on TikTok or you aren’t on the BeautyTok side, you may not be super up to date with niche makeup trends that the app has a habit of making viral. But don’t worry, we're here to educate you on the newest trend that’s here to stay for the foreseeable future (or at least as long as the weather is cold). Behold: "I'm Cold" Makeup. Also known as "Cold Girl" makeup, it's a "look that says 'I’ve just been out in the snow,'" says Judi Gabbay, a makeup artist based in New York City.

