Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Women's Health
Mariah Carey Flaunts Her Toned Legs In A Minidress On Stage With The Rockettes In A New IG Photo
Mariah Carey just hit the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City to provide a little more Christmas cheer for her fans. In a photo from the event that she posted to her Instagram, the singer was wearing a chic, flared minidress that showed off her sculpted legs.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
Women's Health
At 48, Penélope Cruz Has Killer Legs In A Tiny Minidress In New Photos From Paris
Penélope Cruz donned a teeny tiny minidress this week for a movie event in Paris, and she totally rocked the red carpet. The actress, 48, showed off her epically strong legs in new photos from the event. Penelope doesn't share much about her specific workout routines, but she is...
Women's Health
How Bianca Barclay Brings African Mermaid Folklore To Modern Audiences In Netflix's 'Wednesday'
“Be careful of the water,” my mother would say to me every time we were close to a river, a subtle warning to watch out for the mermaids lurking below. The sentiment “be careful of the water” is a familiar one: In Zimbabwe, where I’m from, water is the veil that separates the living from the spirit world, and water deities, like the mermaids called Njuzu, rule their own kingdom below the surface.
Women's Health
How Jamie Lee Curtis Makes 64 Look Like 32
Actress, author, and activist Jamie Lee Curtis has made no secret of all the wellness journeys she's been on through the years. The Halloween franchise's Scream Queen Supreme has talked openly about her sobriety and her everything-in-moderation approach. She's posted makeup-free selfies, and posed nude. She's called out social media...
Women's Health
Skin Check: Bethenny Frankel, 52, Uses These Drugstores Products To Keep Her Complexion Fresh And Glowy
For someone who admits she didn’t “know much about makeup or beauty,” Bethenny Frankel has a lot to say about both. And she’s pulling no punches, offering her honest, unfettered product reviews in a series of TikToks that have garnered millions of views. At first, it...
Women's Health
Jennifer Garner's Favorite Alo Yoga Vapor Leggings Are On Sale For Up To 50% Off On Amazon
I know you've got a million holiday sales to navigate right now, but you'll really want to pay attention to this one. Alo Yoga's Vapor leggings are currently the lowest price they've ever been on Amazon. On sale for up to 47 percent off, the high-waisted leggings are actually a fave of Jennifer Garner, who was spotted wearing them while out strolling in LA a few months ago.
Women's Health
How To Achieve The "I'm Cold" Makeup Look That's All Over TikTok Right Now
If you’re not on TikTok or you aren’t on the BeautyTok side, you may not be super up to date with niche makeup trends that the app has a habit of making viral. But don’t worry, we're here to educate you on the newest trend that’s here to stay for the foreseeable future (or at least as long as the weather is cold). Behold: "I'm Cold" Makeup. Also known as "Cold Girl" makeup, it's a "look that says 'I’ve just been out in the snow,'" says Judi Gabbay, a makeup artist based in New York City.
Women's Health
I Tried Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Skin Treatment—Here's The Truth About The Morpheus8
Like a lot of people, I didn't think much about skincare until my 30s were staring me in the face and I was beginning to see signs of aging. All of the sudden, years of neglect and too much time in the sun caught up to me. When I looked in the mirror, it was hard not to focus on the fine lines on my forehead, around my eyes, and even in the corners of my smile.
Women's Health
Kate Winslet says she was heartbreakingly told she could only play 'fat girl' roles
Kate Winslet has opened up about the fatphobia she was on the receiving end of at the start of her career, revealing she was told she could only play 'fat girl' roles. Interestingly, this conversation comes a couple of years after body confidence influencers called out 'fat' roles on screen, with many highlighting that the actors used to play them are often not fat – with many relying on fat suits – and that bigger bodied actors are unfairly overlooked.
Women's Health
This is how to achieve Hailey Bieber's candy cane glazed nails
Looking for festive mani inspo? Then look no further than your girl Hailey Bieber. Because of course she's come through with the ultimate way to rock perfect party nails. Enter candy cane glazed nails, the super chic, super fun take on a classic red mani. Hailey's not exactly a novice...
