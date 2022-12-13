ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
Women's Health

How Bianca Barclay Brings African Mermaid Folklore To Modern Audiences In Netflix's 'Wednesday'

“Be careful of the water,” my mother would say to me every time we were close to a river, a subtle warning to watch out for the mermaids lurking below. The sentiment “be careful of the water” is a familiar one: In Zimbabwe, where I’m from, water is the veil that separates the living from the spirit world, and water deities, like the mermaids called Njuzu, rule their own kingdom below the surface.
Women's Health

How Jamie Lee Curtis Makes 64 Look Like 32

Actress, author, and activist Jamie Lee Curtis has made no secret of all the wellness journeys she's been on through the years. The Halloween franchise's Scream Queen Supreme has talked openly about her sobriety and her everything-in-moderation approach. She's posted makeup-free selfies, and posed nude. She's called out social media...
Women's Health

Jennifer Garner's Favorite Alo Yoga Vapor Leggings Are On Sale For Up To 50% Off On Amazon

I know you've got a million holiday sales to navigate right now, but you'll really want to pay attention to this one. Alo Yoga's Vapor leggings are currently the lowest price they've ever been on Amazon. On sale for up to 47 percent off, the high-waisted leggings are actually a fave of Jennifer Garner, who was spotted wearing them while out strolling in LA a few months ago.
Women's Health

How To Achieve The "I'm Cold" Makeup Look That's All Over TikTok Right Now

If you’re not on TikTok or you aren’t on the BeautyTok side, you may not be super up to date with niche makeup trends that the app has a habit of making viral. But don’t worry, we're here to educate you on the newest trend that’s here to stay for the foreseeable future (or at least as long as the weather is cold). Behold: "I'm Cold" Makeup. Also known as "Cold Girl" makeup, it's a "look that says 'I’ve just been out in the snow,'" says Judi Gabbay, a makeup artist based in New York City.
Women's Health

I Tried Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Skin Treatment—Here's The Truth About The Morpheus8

Like a lot of people, I didn't think much about skincare until my 30s were staring me in the face and I was beginning to see signs of aging. All of the sudden, years of neglect and too much time in the sun caught up to me. When I looked in the mirror, it was hard not to focus on the fine lines on my forehead, around my eyes, and even in the corners of my smile.
Women's Health

Kate Winslet says she was heartbreakingly told she could only play 'fat girl' roles

Kate Winslet has opened up about the fatphobia she was on the receiving end of at the start of her career, revealing she was told she could only play 'fat girl' roles. Interestingly, this conversation comes a couple of years after body confidence influencers called out 'fat' roles on screen, with many highlighting that the actors used to play them are often not fat – with many relying on fat suits – and that bigger bodied actors are unfairly overlooked.
Women's Health

This is how to achieve Hailey Bieber's candy cane glazed nails

Looking for festive mani inspo? Then look no further than your girl Hailey Bieber. Because of course she's come through with the ultimate way to rock perfect party nails. Enter candy cane glazed nails, the super chic, super fun take on a classic red mani. Hailey's not exactly a novice...

