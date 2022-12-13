ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

Columbus-area pizza spot sold to new owners after nearly 50 years

Since 1977, Joe and Lana Fegle have owned and operated Capuano’s Pizza House, the oldest pizzeria in Pataskala. According to a statement recently posted to the eatery’s Facebook page, however, the Fegles are stepping down after nearly half a century. “After 45 amazing years at Capuano’s Pizza, Joe...
PATASKALA, OH
columbusunderground.com

North High Brewing Closing Original Location

The countdown is on to grab one last pint at North High Brewing’s original location in the Short North. The brewery at 1288 N. High St. will celebrate 10 years then say goodbye on Wednesday, December 28. Owner Gavin Meyers says it was a difficult decision to leave the...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dos Hermanos ready for its Easton restaurant debut

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dos Hermanos’ first sit-down restaurant will open next week. The popular Columbus taco truck and market stall operator will open its Easton restaurant at 3946 Morse Crossing on Dec. 19. Lisa Gutierrez and Vicente Gutierrez took their first taco truck to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After exactly a decade, this Short North taproom is closing

North High Brewing opened its original taproom, located at 1288 N. High St., on Dec. 28 of 2012. Exactly ten years later, on Dec. 28 of this year, the Short North space will close for good, according to owner Gavin Meyers. “Bittersweet is the word I’ve found myself using the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
GROVEPORT, OH
WKBN

Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Ohio

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space. Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place, this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge […]
PLAIN CITY, OH
columbusunderground.com

First Look: Dos Hermanos Nears Opening of First Standalone Restaurant

From taco truck to brick-and-mortar, Dos Hermanos is opening its first standalone, dine-in restaurant at Easton Town Center. Dos Hermanos Taco Truck celebrates its grand opening at 3946 Morse Crossing on Monday, December 19. Diners will find Dos Hermanos traditional taco truck menu, plus a handful of Oaxacan-style dishes that...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opening first Ohio restaurant at Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBF) — A growing biscuit-centric restaurant brand will open its first Columbus location Jan. 5. Maple Street Biscuit Co. will begin serving its biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, waffles and more at 7 a.m. that day at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Nashville-based brand has […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

International Korean fried chicken chain opening first Columbus location

An internationally-popular Korean fried chicken chain is spreading its wings. The restaurant concept bb.q Chicken will open its first-ever Ohio restaurant soon. The eatery, will be located 17 E. Lane St., in the University District. An opening date hasn’t been announced yet, but according to franchisees, bb.q Chicken will likely...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Local restaurant to close after nearly 40 years

Jerry’s Country Corner, a popular breakfast and lunch spot located on the border of Clark and Greene counties, closed its doors Wednesday. Jerry and Donna Huckleba opened their Clifton restaurant, located on Route 72, roughly 39 years ago. Donna Huckleba said the building will be changing hands. She did...
CLARK COUNTY, OH

