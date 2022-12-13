Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
614now.com
Columbus-area pizza spot sold to new owners after nearly 50 years
Since 1977, Joe and Lana Fegle have owned and operated Capuano’s Pizza House, the oldest pizzeria in Pataskala. According to a statement recently posted to the eatery’s Facebook page, however, the Fegles are stepping down after nearly half a century. “After 45 amazing years at Capuano’s Pizza, Joe...
columbusunderground.com
North High Brewing Closing Original Location
The countdown is on to grab one last pint at North High Brewing’s original location in the Short North. The brewery at 1288 N. High St. will celebrate 10 years then say goodbye on Wednesday, December 28. Owner Gavin Meyers says it was a difficult decision to leave the...
614now.com
This 50 year-old central Ohio pizzeria has opened a new Columbus-area location
Over the course of half a century, Pizza Cottage has represented Columbus-style pies and maintained a serious following of fans. And recently, the pizzeria has officially the doors of another Columbus-area location. On Nov. 1, Pizza Cottage held the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which is in Lancaster. The...
614now.com
After more than 30 years, this central Ohio pizzeria has closed its doors
Following a tenure of more than three decades, Pizza “Ria’s” Too has closed. According to several Facebook posts made by the business, the eatery shuttered on Oct. 31, as owners Bill and Ria Fox have retired. “It is after Midnight so it is officially October 31st, 2022...
614now.com
An upscale Teddy Roosevelt-themed bar is opening in Bridge Park this month
A new upscale bar concept is on its way to Dublin, and it’s inspired by one of the biggest names in American history: Teddy Roosevelt. According to its Instagram account, The Roosevelt Room will hold the grand opening of its Dublin location on Dec. 30. The Roosevelt Room is...
614now.com
Meet the new Columbus-based company dedicated to the all-popular espresso martini
Several years ago, when Italian Village resident Shannon Keegan just touched down in Las Vegas for a vacation, he needed a boost. His flight landed at 1:30 a.m. CST, and he while he wanted to make the most out of his trip, he found himself fighting off the fatigue. “I...
NBC4 Columbus
Dos Hermanos ready for its Easton restaurant debut
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dos Hermanos’ first sit-down restaurant will open next week. The popular Columbus taco truck and market stall operator will open its Easton restaurant at 3946 Morse Crossing on Dec. 19. Lisa Gutierrez and Vicente Gutierrez took their first taco truck to the...
614now.com
After exactly a decade, this Short North taproom is closing
North High Brewing opened its original taproom, located at 1288 N. High St., on Dec. 28 of 2012. Exactly ten years later, on Dec. 28 of this year, the Short North space will close for good, according to owner Gavin Meyers. “Bittersweet is the word I’ve found myself using the...
614now.com
The last remaining Columbus-area location of this breakfast-focused restaurant chain has closed for good
The last Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in central Ohio has closed its doors. According to a sign on the eatery’s front door, the Perkins located at 1451 Hilliard Rome Rd. in Hilliard has shuttered permanently. “To our valued guests, this location of Perkins is closed for business. Thank you...
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
614now.com
Hugely popular taco truck opening first brick and mortar restaurant next week
Columbus taco fans, this is the day you’ve been waiting for. Dos Hermanos, the wildly popular food truck serving street tacos, nachos, burritos and much more, will officially open its first-ever brick and mortar storefront on Dec. 19. The restaurant is located at 3946 Morse Crossing in Easton Town...
Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Ohio
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space. Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place, this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge […]
614now.com
Mobile saunas and meditation societies highlight our list of unique Columbus-area businesses
Columbus may be a Midwestern town, but that doesn’t make it ordinary. The City is full of fascinating people and totally original businesses, and we’re about to take a closer look at some of the more unique retail spots available. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it sure is a fun place to start.
columbusunderground.com
First Look: Dos Hermanos Nears Opening of First Standalone Restaurant
From taco truck to brick-and-mortar, Dos Hermanos is opening its first standalone, dine-in restaurant at Easton Town Center. Dos Hermanos Taco Truck celebrates its grand opening at 3946 Morse Crossing on Monday, December 19. Diners will find Dos Hermanos traditional taco truck menu, plus a handful of Oaxacan-style dishes that...
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opening first Ohio restaurant at Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBF) — A growing biscuit-centric restaurant brand will open its first Columbus location Jan. 5. Maple Street Biscuit Co. will begin serving its biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, waffles and more at 7 a.m. that day at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Nashville-based brand has […]
614now.com
International Korean fried chicken chain opening first Columbus location
An internationally-popular Korean fried chicken chain is spreading its wings. The restaurant concept bb.q Chicken will open its first-ever Ohio restaurant soon. The eatery, will be located 17 E. Lane St., in the University District. An opening date hasn’t been announced yet, but according to franchisees, bb.q Chicken will likely...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
dayton.com
Local restaurant to close after nearly 40 years
Jerry’s Country Corner, a popular breakfast and lunch spot located on the border of Clark and Greene counties, closed its doors Wednesday. Jerry and Donna Huckleba opened their Clifton restaurant, located on Route 72, roughly 39 years ago. Donna Huckleba said the building will be changing hands. She did...
614now.com
After more than 20 years, here’s when this steakhouse will close its Columbus location
Earlier this year, Smith & Wollensky announced it planned to leave its long-standing home at Easton Town Center. Now, we know when. According to Kim Lapine, Chief Marketing Officer of PPX Hospitality Brands, the restaurant will close the doors of its sole Columbus eatery, located at 4145 The Strand at Easton Town Center, on Jan. 14.
Comments / 0