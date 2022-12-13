Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
How the Fed's rate hikes could affect your finances
NEW YORK – The Federal Reserve's move Wednesday to raise its key rate by a half-point brought it to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 14 years. The Fed's latest increase — its seventh rate hike this year — will make it even costlier for consumers and businesses to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. If, on the other hand, you have money to save, you'll earn a bit more interest on it.
News4Jax.com
World shares mixed ahead of Fed rate hike decision
BANGKOK – World shares are mixed ahead of a decision by the Federal Reserve on its final interest rate hike for the year. London, Paris and Frankfurt declined while shares in Asia were higher. U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices also fell. A 7.1% U.S. consumer price index...
News4Jax.com
HSBC updates climate policy to stop funding new oil and gas
LONDON – HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, announced Wednesday it will no longer finance new oil and gas fields as part of its updated climate strategy. Climate campaigners welcomed the moved saying HSBC provided a new baseline for other major banks but urged the bank to go further. The...
Comments / 0