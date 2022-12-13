Read full article on original website
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
