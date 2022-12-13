ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MLive.com

After extended break, Michigan set for first-ever matchup with Lipscomb

ANN ARBOR -- Before Michigan plays a very familiar nonconference opponent, the Wolverines will face one for the first time in program history. Lipscomb comes to Crisler Center on Saturday (4:01 p.m. ET, BTN Plus), part of a quasi doubleheader with the Michigan women, who tip at noon ET against Appalachian State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thebestmix1055.com

Hausmann transferring to Michigan

— Former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann has announced his future plans. On Thursday the Columbus native announced on his Twitter page that he plans to transfer to Michigan. Hausmann had a solid freshman season with the Huskers as he registered 54 total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss....
ANN ARBOR, MI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's victory against Lehigh

A comfortable nonconference victory for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team took quite a while to materialize Thursday night. The No. 22 Badgers had been in seven straight games decided by five points or fewer entering their contest against Lehigh at the Kohl Center. So while a 78-56 victory finally got to blowout territory by that measure, UW had to fight its way there.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination

After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
ANN ARBOR, MI
nbc15.com

Former Sun Prairie volleyball star named first team All-American

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a huge season this year, one-time Sun Prairie star Claire Chaussee is going to need a bigger trophy case. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old outside hitter was named a first-team AVCA All-American. That comes on top of winning ACC Player of the Year this season. Of...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
The Spun

Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer

Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
IOWA CITY, IA
nbc15.com

MPD: Former Badgers athlete loses Hall of Fame ring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Athletic Hall of Fame member Reggie Torian reportedly lost his induction ring, the Madison Police Department reported on Twitter Wednesday. The agency is now asking for the public’s help to track down the missing ring. MPD explained that Torian last had the ring near...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score

Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
FORT WORTH, TX
MLive.com

Milan announces new varsity soccer head coach

Milan announced Monday the hiring of Phil Hayes as the school’s new boys and girls varsity soccer head coach. Hayes previously served as the head coach of Riverview Gabriel Richard’s girls varsity team and boys junior varsity coach for Livonia Churchill. Hayes also has had stints as the...
MILAN, MI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
denver7.com

ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
WAUKESHA, WI

