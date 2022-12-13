Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
big10central.com
Open Jim: Does Wisconsin basketball's Greg Gard get enough respect?
Let’s start with a Haiku, as per the new tradition here in the Open Jim mailbag. This one was inspired by the two University of Wisconsin volleyball matches I covered last week at the UW Field House. Ears are still ringing. Field House? More like a mad house. Fans...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell recognizes he's inheriting an 'incredible culture' at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is feeling positive about his outlook as the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. On Thursday, Fickell opened up to CBS show host Jim Rome on how he was not just getting a talented team, but an incredible culture. Fickell said to Rome:. “From being here for...
MLive.com
After extended break, Michigan set for first-ever matchup with Lipscomb
ANN ARBOR -- Before Michigan plays a very familiar nonconference opponent, the Wolverines will face one for the first time in program history. Lipscomb comes to Crisler Center on Saturday (4:01 p.m. ET, BTN Plus), part of a quasi doubleheader with the Michigan women, who tip at noon ET against Appalachian State.
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
Wisconsin football lands three-star linebacker Christian Alliegro
The Wisconsin Badgers add another defensive commitment in the 2023 recruiting class with Christian Alliegro pledging to Luke Fickell and UW.
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
thebestmix1055.com
Hausmann transferring to Michigan
— Former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann has announced his future plans. On Thursday the Columbus native announced on his Twitter page that he plans to transfer to Michigan. Hausmann had a solid freshman season with the Huskers as he registered 54 total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss....
'We didn’t want to lose anybody': Fickell has been able to regain players during transfer portal window
MADISON, Wis. — When Luke Fickell arrived as the Wisconsin Badgers' new head coach on Nov. 27, he had a week to spare before the most chaotic period on college football's calendar began. The winter transfer portal window was set to open eight days later, and significant roster attrition...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's victory against Lehigh
A comfortable nonconference victory for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team took quite a while to materialize Thursday night. The No. 22 Badgers had been in seven straight games decided by five points or fewer entering their contest against Lehigh at the Kohl Center. So while a 78-56 victory finally got to blowout territory by that measure, UW had to fight its way there.
saturdaytradition.com
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination
After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
Green Bay women oust Wisconsin for fourth straight win in series
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In a series owned by Green Bay, the Phoenix women added another victory to the record books against their rivals from Madison, ousting Wisconsin 70-60 at the Kress Center Wednesday night. The win marked Green Bay’s fourth straight in the series, with GB’s record over the last two decades against […]
Big Ten basketball power rankings: Wisconsin earns boost after road win over Iowa
Overlooking Wisconsin is easy in the summer and looks dumb in the winter. The Badgers are up to their old bag of tricks. Wisconsin went on the road and emerged with a hard-fought, three-point win over Iowa on Sunday to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin already has...
nbc15.com
Former Sun Prairie volleyball star named first team All-American
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a huge season this year, one-time Sun Prairie star Claire Chaussee is going to need a bigger trophy case. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old outside hitter was named a first-team AVCA All-American. That comes on top of winning ACC Player of the Year this season. Of...
Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer
Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
nbc15.com
MPD: Former Badgers athlete loses Hall of Fame ring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Athletic Hall of Fame member Reggie Torian reportedly lost his induction ring, the Madison Police Department reported on Twitter Wednesday. The agency is now asking for the public’s help to track down the missing ring. MPD explained that Torian last had the ring near...
College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score
Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
MLive.com
Springport gets last basket to win wild back-and-forth game over Michigan Center
MICHIGAN CENTER -- Nine lead changes in the fourth quarter alone set the stage for one final basket in the nonconference girls basketball game on Wednesday between Michigan Center and Springport. Springport trailed by one with 20 seconds to go when Maddux Overweg found some room to drive the lane...
MLive.com
Milan announces new varsity soccer head coach
Milan announced Monday the hiring of Phil Hayes as the school’s new boys and girls varsity soccer head coach. Hayes previously served as the head coach of Riverview Gabriel Richard’s girls varsity team and boys junior varsity coach for Livonia Churchill. Hayes also has had stints as the...
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
denver7.com
ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
