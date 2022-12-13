ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

adena beach
3d ago

It would be nice if kids would go to school and get educated. I also wish they had to wait until 18 for all this stuff they want to do. Just call the kids by their name period. I’m tired to death of every time we turn around it’s a pronoun it’s name change it’s a new reference. Omg! What is ur name and use it.

Shannon Sullivan
3d ago

This wasn't about religion. The school was forcing the teacher to use made up pronouns that the student asked for. The teacher did the right thing.

George Junior
3d ago

Well Jackson taxpayers, you know what to do….get rid of the “woke” school board and any Administrators forcing this issue onto teachers. Make them pay by turning down levies and make yourselves heard at Board meetings! It worked in Virginia, now make it happen in Ohio. It’s YOUR kids who are paying the price. This teacher will win her case and the school board is going to pay her handsomely! We’ll see if the STEPFORD families in Jackson have any cajones?

Cleveland.com

Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Minors to face legal, school consequences for threats to Beachwood students

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -The two minors accused of sending threatening messages to several Beachwood high and middle school students through Instagram have been identified, Superintendent Dr. Robert P. Hardis confirmed. Both will face legal and school consequences for their actions, Hardis said on Dec. 14. The collaboration of Beachwood Police...
BEACHWOOD, OH
ideastream.org

The struggle to address serious student misbehavior in Akron schools

Across the country, schools have reported seeing student misbehavior skyrocket since the end of pandemic-related school closures, and it's been an especially challenging last few weeks for the Akron Public Schools in particular. Two students were arrested after bringing loaded guns to school, and a student was stabbed during a...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial

During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

2nd lawsuit against hospital filed by former CEO of MetroHealth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Akram Boutros filed a second lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday against The MetroHealth System, The MetroHealth Board of Trustees, Board Chair Vanessa L. Whiting and Vice Chair J.B. Silvers and all current members of the Board, according to a press release from the law firm representing Dr. Boutros.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Hudson High School students team up to host drug testing for teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hudson High School students ask other students to make a conscious choice, healthy, drug-free decisions. Junior, Kristine Roegner said that’s her goal. “I want my peers to be the best people they can be and make the best choices they can,” said Roegner. She’s...
HUDSON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron family fights to keep a convicted killer locked up

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An emotional plea from the loved ones of a local woman murdered more than 20 years ago by a man she trusted, brought into her family and gave a second chance in life. The family and friends of Lilius Landrum of Akron say they are still...
AKRON, OH
YAHOO!

Wayne County men plead guilty to entering Capitol building during Jan. 6 insurrection

Two Wayne County men who are brothers-in-law and co-workers have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for entering the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Devin Steiner, 40, of Wooster and Adam Miller, 39, of Smithville, recently pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia to parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol building.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH

