It would be nice if kids would go to school and get educated. I also wish they had to wait until 18 for all this stuff they want to do. Just call the kids by their name period. I’m tired to death of every time we turn around it’s a pronoun it’s name change it’s a new reference. Omg! What is ur name and use it.
This wasn't about religion. The school was forcing the teacher to use made up pronouns that the student asked for. The teacher did the right thing.
Well Jackson taxpayers, you know what to do….get rid of the “woke” school board and any Administrators forcing this issue onto teachers. Make them pay by turning down levies and make yourselves heard at Board meetings! It worked in Virginia, now make it happen in Ohio. It’s YOUR kids who are paying the price. This teacher will win her case and the school board is going to pay her handsomely! We’ll see if the STEPFORD families in Jackson have any cajones?
