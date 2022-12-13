Read full article on original website
Homeless assistance program to move into former New Braunfels Fire Station
The New Braunfels Housing Partners will move into the former Fire Station after they complete renovations to the building. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The nonprofit organization New Braunfels Housing Partners has been authorized by the City Council to take over the lease of a former fire station. The facility will be used for its First Footing program, which provides shelter and support services to unhoused individuals.
San Antonio businesses say $400K pilot program too late to save St. Mary's
"Essentially it's $400,000 being washed down the toilet."
Puppy Food Bank nonprofit aims to help San Antonio pets in animal shelters
A new nonprofit is launching in San Antonio that aims to aid dog rescue organizations and shelters that are feeling the pressure of pandemic dogs and cats that are now being surrendered. Puppy Food Bank, which is officially launching its website in January, is a food bank that will help shelters and organizations feed their pets until they find a home.
'We're not going anywhere': Atascosa County couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
Willie Nelson, ZZ Top to perform at Whitewater Amphitheater in 2023
Tickets go on sale Friday.
Peterson Health breaks ground on new surgery center
Peterson Health breaks ground on new surgery center News Staff Wed, 12/14/2022 - 14:49 Image Body Peterson Health broke ground on a new, state-ofthe-...
tpr.org
Alamo Colleges expands free tuition program to all Bexar County ISD schools
Every senior enrolled in a traditional public school in Bexar County is now eligible for free tuition at the Alamo Colleges. The community college system has expanded its AlamoPROMISE scholarship program to include everyone who graduates from a Bexar County school district, as planned when the free tuition program was first launched.
‘Devastated.’ Local health care company initiates layoffs ahead of the holidays
The company has been in Austin since 1954 and works with 22 hospitals across Central Texas.
mycanyonlake.com
‘Heavy Lifting’ Scheduled at Resolute Hospital as Rebranding Begins
‘Heavy lifting’ begins 9 a.m. Thursday at Resolute Hospital, 5555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels as Baptist Health System in San Antonio rebrands the facility. Huge cranes and aerial lifts will hoist new signs onto the building, now called Resolute Baptist Hospital. Four new signs range in size from 33-feet-wide...
Why does this part of Cedar Park see more mental health calls?
Andrea Richardson, executive director of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, said because there are more locations like schools and hospitals in the two-mile radius around the crossroad, signs of mental health or medical treatment for mental health are better detected and reported.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank hosting 3 mega food distributions this week ahead of the holidays
SAN ANTONIO - For the rest of the week, the San Antonio Food Bank are making sure no family goes hungry. With the help of local partners, the food bank is hosting several food distributions throughout the city. The first of the three events will be held on Wednesday at...
Check out 7 new businesses in the New Braunfels community
Play It Again Sports in New Braunfels has a large selection of disc golf accessories. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened recently in New Braunfels providing services, including buying second-hand sports equipment, boutique clothing, guitar repairs and more. 1. Play It Again Sports held its grand opening Nov....
Lanier High School set a tamales Guinness World Record in 2011
How many tamales can you eat?
Armed drag show protesters drowned out in downtown San Antonio
The colors of the rainbow don't run either.
KSAT 12
How high is mountain cedar? Keep up with the South Texas allergy season here
Mountain cedar season occurs from December through mid-February, when the male trees pollinate. The peak of cedar season usually occurs in mid-January, when a cubic meter of air can contain 10,000+ of grains of pollen. WHAT IS MOUNTAIN CEDAR?. Technically, mountain cedar trees aren’t cedar trees at all! The plant...
Kirk Watson lost Travis County, but won tightest Austin mayoral race in decades
It's the slimmest margin in an Austin mayoral race in decades.
The judge called Kenne McFadden a 'nuisance' — and let the man accused of killing her walk free
Insider found only 28 murder convictions over five years of transgender homicides. Judges and juries sometimes easily accepted claims of self-defense.
KTSA
NEISD Superintendent getting national recognition
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National School Public Relations Association is naming Dr. Sean Maika, NEISD Superintendent of Schools as a 2022 Superintendent to Watch. In a release Thursday, NSPRA explains that the Superintendent to Watch honor goes to school district leaders with fewer than five years of experience who demonstrate dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core.
Beloved San Antonio Chicano artist, activist José Esquivel dies at 87
Esquivel 'humanized' the San Antonio barrios with his art.
Construction begins on $33M Bluff View apartment complex in Boerne
The apartments won't be completed until 2024.
mySanAntonio.com
