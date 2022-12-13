ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Homeless assistance program to move into former New Braunfels Fire Station

The New Braunfels Housing Partners will move into the former Fire Station after they complete renovations to the building. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The nonprofit organization New Braunfels Housing Partners has been authorized by the City Council to take over the lease of a former fire station. The facility will be used for its First Footing program, which provides shelter and support services to unhoused individuals.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
mycanyonlake.com

‘Heavy Lifting’ Scheduled at Resolute Hospital as Rebranding Begins

‘Heavy lifting’ begins 9 a.m. Thursday at Resolute Hospital, 5555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels as Baptist Health System in San Antonio rebrands the facility. Huge cranes and aerial lifts will hoist new signs onto the building, now called Resolute Baptist Hospital. Four new signs range in size from 33-feet-wide...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

NEISD Superintendent getting national recognition

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National School Public Relations Association is naming Dr. Sean Maika, NEISD Superintendent of Schools as a 2022 Superintendent to Watch. In a release Thursday, NSPRA explains that the Superintendent to Watch honor goes to school district leaders with fewer than five years of experience who demonstrate dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy