Vanessa Hudgens Is Unrecognizable After Transforming Into a Pop Superstar: See the Photo

By Hannah Dailey
 3 days ago

Is this the start of something new? Vanessa Hudgens just stunned Instagram followers with the ultimate Transformation Tuesday selfie, in which she looks just like Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga .

The 33-year-old actress snapped the photo of herself outside wearing a shiny black pleather jacket, stacked, chunky gold choker necklaces and muted red lipstick. With teased platinum hair, light brows, and makeup accentuating her cheekbones, Hudgens bares more than just a passing resemblance to Miss Stefani Germanotta.

“Who even is she,” the High School Musical star captioned the photo — not that it was even a question for the fans in her comments.

“She’s giving Lady Gaga for sure!” wrote one.

“Haus of Hudgens,” commented another.

Hudgens didn’t indicate whether the Gaga glam was a purposeful tribute to the pop star or just a coincidence, nor did she say if she was all dressed up for a specific project. It’s not the first time this year the Princess Switch actress has teased followers on Instagram. In June, she posted a photo from the grounds of Salt Lake High School East — aka the instantly recognizable filming site of the High School Musical movies — without giving away any details as to why she was there.

Gaga, on the other hand, also recently tried out a new persona. Following the TikTok-generated resurgence of her 2011 Born This Way track “Bloody Mary,” which creators have been using to make videos inspired by Netflix’s hit new show Wednesday , the “Rain On Me” singer posted a video of herself getting dressed up like the show’s titular character (played by Jenna Ortega) and recreating some of the kooky character’s dance moves.

See Vanessa Hudgens’ Lady Gaga transformation selfie below:

