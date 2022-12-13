ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

19-year-old rushed to hospital when SUV is shredded in wreck with semi, SC photos show

By Simone Jasper
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGxIH_0jh2UFQJ00

A 19-year-old was rushed to a hospital after a tractor-trailer shredded his SUV in a South Carolina crash, officials said.

The man was on a highway when his Toyota 4Runner crashed with the semi-truck and got wedged underneath, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue .

Photos from the scene show the SUV was left with “heavy damage,” with part of its roof caved in and the framing on the driver’s side twisted during the crash on Saturday, Dec. 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkord_0jh2UFQJ00
The 19-year-old was seriously injured in the crash, officials said.

The “high-speed” crash was reported just after 7 a.m. on Bells Highway, also called S.C. Highway 64. It happened on a stretch of road in the Walterboro area, near Interstate 95 and roughly 50 miles west of Charleston.

A Walterboro police officer reportedly saw the wreck, which closed several lanes of the highway for more than one hour.

At the scene, crews helped the 19-year-old get out of the SUV and started treating him. He was later taken to a trauma center in North Charleston, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

The man, who lived in the nearby community of Ruffin, reportedly “suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including a head injury.”

First responders also evaluated the 32-year-old trucker, who had injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

School bus lands upside down after crash with 23 kids on board, NC photo shows

70-year-old eating at Wendy’s killed when driver rams through wall, SC officials say

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Goose Creek crash

UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek. ____ GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross Red Bank Road on Thursday evening. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Hyundai SUV was traveling south on […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Freight train blocking traffic on E. Montague Ave. cleared

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a freight train impacting traffic Thursday afternoon in North Charleston has been cleared. East Montague Avenue at Gaynor Street was blocked by the train, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Earlier, Remount Road and Dutton Avenue were also blocked but have since...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Report: Man dressed in Christmas suit arrested after golf cart chase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to steal golf carts from the Medical University of South Carolina. Brandon Brigman, 28, is charged with two counts of grand larceny greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. MUSC’s Department...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston firefighters free technician trapped underneath elevator

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston firefighters rescued a person after they became trapped underneath an elevator earlier this month. A technician found themselves trapped while making repairs inside the shaft on December 1st, according to first responders. “Crews began to formulate a rescue plan without delay and gathered supporting blocks (known as cribbing) and specialized […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Report: Ladson Sonic employee burglarized, flooded store

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Sonic employee is facing multiple charges after she is accused of stealing from and attempting to flood the Ladson restaurant. According to the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to the Sonic on College Park Road on Nov. 25 around 5:15 a.m. in reference to a reported break-in. An employee […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
13K+
Followers
416
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy