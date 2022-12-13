19-year-old rushed to hospital when SUV is shredded in wreck with semi, SC photos show

A 19-year-old was rushed to a hospital after a tractor-trailer shredded his SUV in a South Carolina crash, officials said.

The man was on a highway when his Toyota 4Runner crashed with the semi-truck and got wedged underneath, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue .

Photos from the scene show the SUV was left with “heavy damage,” with part of its roof caved in and the framing on the driver’s side twisted during the crash on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The 19-year-old was seriously injured in the crash, officials said.

The “high-speed” crash was reported just after 7 a.m. on Bells Highway, also called S.C. Highway 64. It happened on a stretch of road in the Walterboro area, near Interstate 95 and roughly 50 miles west of Charleston.

A Walterboro police officer reportedly saw the wreck, which closed several lanes of the highway for more than one hour.

At the scene, crews helped the 19-year-old get out of the SUV and started treating him. He was later taken to a trauma center in North Charleston, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

The man, who lived in the nearby community of Ruffin, reportedly “suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including a head injury.”

First responders also evaluated the 32-year-old trucker, who had injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

