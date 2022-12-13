ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Spelling’s 5-year-old son is ‘sick again’ after missing 3 weeks of school

By Emily Selleck
 3 days ago

Flu season has arrived.

Tori Spelling revealed her 5-year-old son, Beau, is “sick again” after an illness sidelined him from his studies for nearly a month.

“Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum wrote of her youngest child on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

“Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!”

Spelling, 49, shared that Beau was throwing up, battling a high fever and felt “so stuffy.”

“Parents are you finding this to be true as well? That our kiddos are just getting sick again as soon as they get back to school?” she asked her followers. “It’s like groundhogs day.”

Tori Spelling’s son Beau is sick again.
Nevertheless, Beau appeared to be in high spirits as he posed for a photo while wearing a backward hat and plaid Christmas pajamas.

Spelling — who also shares Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, and Finn, 10, with her husband, Dean McDermott — later revealed that two more of her children were sick.

Two of the actress’ other kids are also feeling unwell.
“At Dr now with 3 sickies I mean kiddos,” she captioned a selfie on her Instagram Story son Monday, showing Liam, Finn and Beau all wearing protective face masks at a pharmacy.

The “Stori Telling” author joked that a pharmacist recognized her family, asking, “Weren’t you just here?” to which she responded, “We moved in. You didn’t hear?”

The kids’ health woes come at a turbulent time for Spelling and McDermott, who have been dodging divorce rumors for over a year and recently had to deal with the actor’s eldest son, Jack, 24, publicly criticizing his mother, Mary Jo Eustace .

Jack claimed that Eustace, who was married to McDermott from 1993 to 2006, had spread misinformation about his stepmom, Spelling, and his half-siblings.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum wed McDermott in 2006.
“Since my parents divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it,” he wrote in a since-deleted post.

The San Francisco State University graduate explained that his dad, 56, decided to leave the podcast he co-hosted with Eustace, 60, after she allegedly criticized his family.

“He chose to leave due to negative comments about our family and consistent attempts to malign his character. He also chose to leave due to the producer of the show betraying his trust and divulging private information,” Jack continued in the caption of the post, which featured images from the blended family’s 2022 Christmas card .

Ellen Parkhurst
2d ago

Prayers. Parents need to keep their children home when they are sick. That's how these other children get sick. Get well quick.

Reply
5
Shana Gemes
2d ago

why didn't she get into trouble for son missing so much school her son isn't the only child that is getting sick and having to miss school a lady in wv got social services called on her for the same reason and she had Dr's excuses smh

Reply(1)
3
KeepTheFaith
3d ago

Tori- I feel! My kiddos were always sick- then I demanded their tonsils and adenoids out- they had surgeries 1 week apart- I took care of them and they healed well and were not sick even half as much- the pediatrician told us maybe we should move- umm- no- maybe e we should look at why they were- so I did. Period.

Reply
2
Page Six

