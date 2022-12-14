2 charged in murder of 77-year-old man shot and killed inside Fox Lake home

77-year-old man shot, killed inside Fox Lake home; suspect in custody 00:30

FOX LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the murder of a 77-year-old man who was shot and killed in his Fox Lake home Monday night.

Azmi Ibrahim Jr., 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of obstructing justice in the death of Ray Hoffman, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. Kathryn Deason, 31, is charged with obstructing justice for giving misleading statements to police investigating the shooting.

Fox Lake Police were called to Hoffman's home on Mineola Road around 9:35 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Hoffman dead at the scene.

Police said the person who called 911 saw a man and woman get into a minivan and flee the scene immediately after the shooting. Officers responding to an unrelated call in nearby Round Lake spotted the minivan at a home on Lunar Drive.

"Round Lake Police Officers were familiar with the man who normally drives the minivan and knew he lived at a residence in the 300 block of Lunar Drive. Round lake Police Officers established a perimeter around his residence," Police said.

Police said that man surrendered at the scene. Further investigation revealed that Hoffman had "arranged to have a romantic relationship" with Deason in exchange for money.

Ibrahim drove Deason to Hoffman's home, and stayed in his vehicle while she went inside, according to police. He later went into the apartment building to look for Deason, and after determining which unit she was in, he went back to his car, got a rifle, and went into Hoffman's apartment.

Police said, after getting into a "disagreement" with Hoffman, Ibrahim shot and killed him.

Ibrahim and Deason made their first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Ibrahim's bond was set at $5 million. Deason's bond was set at $1 million.