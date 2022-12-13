ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers

Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

1 Lakers player who must be traded soon

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks

The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ ‘strategic level of urgency’ in trade market, revealed

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers’ Achilles heel is perimeter shooting. In the three-point driven meta of today’s NBA, the Lakers are lagging behind. On a nightly basis, the Lakers are making the least amount of triples at 9.7 per game, with the second-worst percentage in the entire association, behind only the New York Knicks. Simply put, if the Lakers were to maximize LeBron James’ remaining playing days, they will need to remedy this situation as soon as possible.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Wizards star Kyle Kuzma planning big free agency decision amid trade rumors

The has been a lot of buzz surrounding Kyle Kuzma of late as the 27-year-old ponders his future with the Washington Wizards. Kuz has a player option on his current deal, which simply means that he could walk away as a free agent this offseason if he so chooses. The Wizards are well aware of […] The post Wizards star Kyle Kuzma planning big free agency decision amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry commented on his shoulder injury, per Anthony Slater. “One thing I did notice is once you hurt something like this, it becomes a little more unstable and there’s nothing you can really do about that unless you are going to get surgery,” Curry said. “So just trying to manage […] The post Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison

The biggest “what if” in NBA history. That’s how the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3 of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant will be remembered. The historically-efficient offensive trio lasted not even one full season before falling apart when Harden forced his way to the Philadelphia 76ers at last year’s trade deadline. The trade marked […] The post Answering James Harden’s Nets ‘quitter’ question after Kevin Durant trade request comparison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ClutchPoints

Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics

Clipper Darrell is one of the most popular and longest-tenured Los Angeles Clippers fans around, so this latest incident at Crypto.com Arena was definitely shocking, to say the least. During LA’s impressive 20-point victory against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, the superfan appeared to get into an altercation with a security guard. After a […] The post Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

James Harden enters Kobe Bryant territory with latest first quarter outburst

The Philadelphia 76ers had a matchup against the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Friday and James Harden came out ready to play. Harden dropped 15 points in the opening quarter, putting him on par with Kobe Bryant in terms of most first quarters with at least 15 points over the last 25 seasons as per ESPN’s Stats&Info page. Friday’s first quarter gave Harden 210 games, 30 behind Kobe Bryant’s 240. During Harden’s NBA career, he’s made a name for himself as one of the most prolific scorers the game has ever seen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Kyrie Irving's buzzer-beater lifts Nets over Raptors

On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets shook off an early first-half deficit to defeat the Toronto Raptors, 119-116 , thanks to a step-back three-pointer by guard Kyrie Irving with 0.1 seconds left on the fourth-quarter clock. With the Nets and Raptors knotted up at 116 apiece, Irving secured an inbound...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy