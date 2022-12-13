It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers’ Achilles heel is perimeter shooting. In the three-point driven meta of today’s NBA, the Lakers are lagging behind. On a nightly basis, the Lakers are making the least amount of triples at 9.7 per game, with the second-worst percentage in the entire association, behind only the New York Knicks. Simply put, if the Lakers were to maximize LeBron James’ remaining playing days, they will need to remedy this situation as soon as possible.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO