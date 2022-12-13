KC Mavericks play three games this week after series of community events around town

The Kansas City Mavericks played just one game last week, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The game was the team’s annual Star Wars Night, with the Mavericks playing in special Chewbacca jerseys.

In the first period, the Mavericks fell behind early but went three-for-three on the penalty kill.

Defenseman Tommy Muck started the scoring for Kansas City late in the second period, finding the back of the net for his second goal of the season. Continuing his hot streak, forward Cole Coskey scored early in the third period to give the Mavericks a 2-1 lead. Coskey has scored in seven of the last eight games. Muck assisted on Coskey’s goal, tying a season-high with two points.

Tulsa forward Michael Farren scored just over a minute after Coskey’s goal to tie the game up and eventually send it to overtime. Midway through the overtime period, Farren scored his second goal of the game to give the Oilers the victory.

Mavericks goaltender Shane Starrett saved 31 of 34 shots faced, his fourth game this season with 30 or more saves.

Kansas City (8-8-3, 19 points) is currently tied for fourth in the Mountain Division.

IN THE COMMUNITY

With six days off between games, the Mavericks were able to get out into the community a bit. Early in the week, nine Mavericks players visited five schools throughout the metro area to read to elementary school students.

On Friday afternoon, captain Nick Pastujov, Theo Calvas and Pascal Laberge visited the NICU at Overland Park Regional Medical Center to spread holiday cheer with Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf. And for the second consecutive season, the Mavericks held an outdoor practice at Carriage Club in Kansas City in front of club members and the Carriage Club youth hockey team.

NEXT UP

The Mavericks will try to snap their losing streak on Tuesday night versus the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 before hitting the road for two games at the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday and Sunday. Seats are still available for all Mavericks home games: visit kcmavericks.com , call or text 816-252-7825 to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.