ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Suspect arrested after threat of violence to Cosumnes River College in Sacramento

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3sds_0jh2TFO600

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a threat made last month to the Cosumnes River College campus , officials with the Sacramento community college said this week.

Students and staff on Nov. 21 were told to shelter in place for more than 90 minutes due to a “threat of violence against the campus,” officials said in statements at the time. Police searched the campus, which is located in Sacramento’s Valley Hi/North Laguna neighborhood, but did not locate a suspect at the time.

Edward Bush, president of the college, said in a Monday letter to students that the suspect in the incident was arrested and is in custody, and that the Los Rios Community College District has filed for a temporary restraining order against the suspect.

Bush’s letter did not identify the suspect, but Sacramento Superior Court records show the community college district on Nov. 29 filed for a workplace violence restraining order against Keion Donnell Williams.

Williams, 22, was arrested by the Sacramento Police Department and booked Saturday into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of criminal threats and vandalism, booking records show. He is ineligible for bail due to a violation of a juvenile court order.

A criminal complaint against Williams was filed Dec. 1 in Sacramento Superior Court, and he was scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon. A hearing regarding a permanent restraining order protecting the community college district is set for Dec. 23.

The week of the threat, which was already shortened by the Thanksgiving holiday, the community college switched to virtual instruction for the remaining two instructional days due to safety concerns.

“I recognize that the campus community has understandably been on edge for the past several weeks since the incident during Thanksgiving week,” Bush’s letter continued. “I am proud of our college’s response, as well as the response of law enforcement and our district partners, to this scary and dynamic situation.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

DA: Sacramento County man convicted in deadly 2020 stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing his sister’s boyfriend after a fight in 2020 was convicted of second-degree murder, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA’s office said Jerry Lokey, his sister and the victim moved into a home together in 2019. Things reportedly became hostile between Lokey and the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove police to hold DUI and license checkpoint

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Police said that this checkpoint will focus on looking for drivers who appear to […]
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Authorities searching for El Dorado County axe-attack suspect

PILOT HILL - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attack Monday that left two people with injuries. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, in the early hours of Monday morning, there was a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane in Pilot Hill. Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and there, they found two victims who had been attacked with an axe. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries, the sheriff's department says. The suspect was already gone when deputies arrived. Through their investigation, deputies say, were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Bruce Oscar Gordon. Gordon is described as dangerous and shouldn't be approached, authorities warn. Anyone with information regarding Gordon's whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (530) 621-6600.    Deputies say that the victims and the suspect knew each other. 
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Ballistic armor and firearms found in Folsom home, police say

(KTXL) — A man was arrested at a home in Folsom on Wednesday after officers from the Sacramento Police Department East Gang Enforcement Team followed up on a recent pursuit investigation, according to the Sacramento Police Department. When officers learned the identity of the suspect, they tracked him to a home in Folsom with assistance […]
FOLSOM, CA
Mountain Democrat

Attempted burglar spotted inside El Dorado Hills home

An El Dorado Hills resident encountered a burglar in their hallway Wednesday evening, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s logs show the incident occurred at a Tilden Drive home around 8:30 p.m. The suspect was described to be about 6 feet tall, but no other...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police search for suspects in Arden Fair Mall shooting while group handles peace talks

ARDEN ARCADE - Holiday terror unfolded Wednesday during the height of the shopping season when people took cover inside an Arden Fair Mall parking garage.More than 24 hours later, police say there are still no suspects or victims."It's a little scary because obviously, you want to be aware of what's going on -- especially if you're shopping during the holidays and stuff," said Ruben Soto. As shoppers basked in the holiday cheer, Sacramento police placed tape around Wednesday's shooting scene. To usher in peace and joy, there are talks quietly happening behind the scenes, away from cameras."We're the first line...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP pulls over vehicle, finds 260 pounds of meth; 2 NorCal Mexican nationals charged

SACRAMENTO -- Two Mexican nationals living in Sacramento and Stockton have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a federal prosecutor announced Friday.Felix Ortiz-Plata, 41, of Stockton and Anuar Castaneda Ortiz, 26, of Sacramento were each charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute, along with possession and distribution of methamphetamine.According to a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz conspired with one another to sell methamphetamine to a DEA confidential source. On Dec. 5, California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Castaneda Ortiz's vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded over 260 pounds of crystal methamphetamine packaged in 90 plastic bags in the backseat and trunk of the vehicle, according to court documents cited by Talbert.If convicted, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, although any sentence would be subject to court discretion and federal sentencing guidelines.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Security guard shoots, kills man during fight in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a private security guard shot a man during a fight in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said in a Facebook post.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

16-year-old arrested in Stockton for Lodi home invasion, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Stockton on Tuesday in connection with a home invasion robbery earlier in the month in Lodi, according to police. The Lodi Police Department said in a statement that they responded to a call on the 1900 block of Anderson on the morning of Dec. 6 regarding the robbery.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person shot by security guard in south Sacramento dies days after incident

SACRAMENTO – Detectives are investigating after a private security guard fatally shot a person in south Sacramento. Sacramento police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday along the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene and found that a security guard and a subject had gotten into some sort of altercation. The altercation led to the security guard shooting the other person, police say; the person shot was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries on Tuesday. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the case and it remains active, police say. Detectives note that the security guard has not been arrested. The name of the person killed has not been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

50K+
Followers
707
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy