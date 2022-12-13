ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

WITN

Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Edgecombe County repeat offender arrested on drug charges

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man with an extensive record of drug charges dating back to 1989 was arrested again on Thursday. Morris Junior Bridgers was arrested by members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit after an investigation dating back to July. He was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office seizes 18 guns in drug bust

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -New Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers initiative Operation Restore Lenoir has resulted in another drug arrest where police say they seized drugs and 18 firearms. Jarrett Shaw of La Grange was arrested after a search at his Kennedy Home Road residence. During the search, detectives say...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Arrests made after KPD and NC ALE execute search warrant

On December 10, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department and NC ALE Agents executed a search warrant at 521 Fields St, Kinston, NC. The search warrant was related to a felony firearms and ammunition investigation. During this incident officers seized a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, drug manufacturing and packaging paraphernalia, and US currency. The residence was occupied by Marquis Myers, Jesse Williams, and Dayteon Clark. All three subjects were arrested and charged with Manufacturing Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI, Maintaining a Dwelling, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Clark was on electronic monitoring for pretrial release related to an Attempted Murder, which was revoked following this incident. All three subjects were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman was involuntarily admitted to the hospital after trying to set her son on fire. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday at 6:38 a.m., deputies responded to the 4800 block of Mike Lane. Once there, deputies say they learned...
neusenews.com

Driver arrested after drunk driving tip received

On December 13, 2022, around 3:00 am, officers received a tip in reference to a drunk driver with a child in the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, developed probably cause, and initiated a traffic stop. Officers determined the driver, Jonathan Turner (41) of Lenoir County, was intoxicated, and was in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Selma Woman Arrested On Fentanyl Charges

Narcotic agents with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office charged a Selma woman with a half dozen felony drug offenses. Sable May McGee, age 24, was arrested December 13th and confined in the Johnston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. Sheriff’s investigators allege McGee, whose address is listed as...
SELMA, NC
WITN

Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested in Lenoir County as part of Operation Restore Lenoir. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement raided the home of Tony Tucker at Dahlia Street in the Jackson Heights neighborhood on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation. Deputies...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Drug bust leads to charges for trafficking cocaine, fentanyl

On 12/14/2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Diondre Randolph, 29 years of age 115 Baker Drive in Washington. Randolph was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Opioid (Fentanyl), Trafficking in Opioid (Oxycodone), Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Randolph’s arrest...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in one part of the East say it is seeing a gradual improvement in the fight against the sale of illegal drugs. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared an update on the quarterly drug investigation Wednesday. Hughes says from the end of August...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

