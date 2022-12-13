Read full article on original website
WITN
Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
Edgecombe County repeat offender arrested on drug charges
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man with an extensive record of drug charges dating back to 1989 was arrested again on Thursday. Morris Junior Bridgers was arrested by members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit after an investigation dating back to July. He was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around […]
cbs17
2 plead guilty in 2018 murders of Edgecombe County town mayor, wife, sheriff says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The final two defendants in the case of the 2018 murders of Leggett Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife have entered their pleas, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Mitchell Brinson pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree...
WITN
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office seizes 18 guns in drug bust
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -New Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers initiative Operation Restore Lenoir has resulted in another drug arrest where police say they seized drugs and 18 firearms. Jarrett Shaw of La Grange was arrested after a search at his Kennedy Home Road residence. During the search, detectives say...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Crime Stoppers provides key role in solving crime in the community
In Kinston, homicides have doubled this year over last. The Kinston Police Department has a high success rate in apprehending the perpetrators of crime in the city, in part because of Crime Stoppers. This tool, used by law enforcement throughout the county, runs on donations. “Quite honestly, Crime Stoppers is...
Kinston man arrested on gun, drug charges; was out on bail for attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after his arrest on Thursday. Shelton Mason, 31, of Kinston was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Distribution of a Controlled Substance and […]
neusenews.com
Arrests made after KPD and NC ALE execute search warrant
On December 10, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department and NC ALE Agents executed a search warrant at 521 Fields St, Kinston, NC. The search warrant was related to a felony firearms and ammunition investigation. During this incident officers seized a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, drug manufacturing and packaging paraphernalia, and US currency. The residence was occupied by Marquis Myers, Jesse Williams, and Dayteon Clark. All three subjects were arrested and charged with Manufacturing Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI, Maintaining a Dwelling, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Clark was on electronic monitoring for pretrial release related to an Attempted Murder, which was revoked following this incident. All three subjects were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.
WITN
Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman was involuntarily admitted to the hospital after trying to set her son on fire. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday at 6:38 a.m., deputies responded to the 4800 block of Mike Lane. Once there, deputies say they learned...
WITN
Investigation underway after car crashes into sign in Pitt County, one person injured
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Investigators with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine what exactly happened to cause a car to go off of the road and crash into a brick sign. It happened on Highway 121 in the Falkland Farmville area Thursday night. Detectives on scene...
WITN
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy has revealed that one of the two victims found dead in a car earlier this month was 12 weeks pregnant. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the North Carolina Medical Examiners’ Office’s autopsy revealed Destiny Wiggins was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.
neusenews.com
Driver arrested after drunk driving tip received
On December 13, 2022, around 3:00 am, officers received a tip in reference to a drunk driver with a child in the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, developed probably cause, and initiated a traffic stop. Officers determined the driver, Jonathan Turner (41) of Lenoir County, was intoxicated, and was in...
Mother arrested after trying to set 4-year-old son on fire, Nash County Sheriff's Office says
A Nashville woman is facing charges after attempting to set fire to her 4-year-old son, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. An older sibling's heroic intervention prevented what could have been a tragedy.
Three arrested on drug charges, one suspect previously arrested for attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested three men on gun and weapons charges on Dec. 10. One of the suspects was out on bond for attempted murder. Marquis Myers, Jessie Williams and Dayteon Clark were each arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond. They were charged with manufacturing cocaine, […]
WITN
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway...
jocoreport.com
Selma Woman Arrested On Fentanyl Charges
Narcotic agents with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office charged a Selma woman with a half dozen felony drug offenses. Sable May McGee, age 24, was arrested December 13th and confined in the Johnston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. Sheriff’s investigators allege McGee, whose address is listed as...
WITN
Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested in Lenoir County as part of Operation Restore Lenoir. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement raided the home of Tony Tucker at Dahlia Street in the Jackson Heights neighborhood on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation. Deputies...
cbs17
Mushrooms, cocaine, weed found during Selma traffic stop, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Selma led to a drug arrest early Sunday morning, according to the Selma Police Department. Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in the 400 block of West Railroad Street in Selma. After...
publicradioeast.org
Trial begins for man accused of murdering 5-year-old playing outside his Wilson home
Jury selection is underway in the Cannon Hinnant murder trial in Wilson County. Darius Sessoms is accused of shooting the 5-year-old in the head while he played with his two sisters in the front yard of his home in 2020. Aolani Pettit, 21, was also charged with felony accessory after the fact.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Drug bust leads to charges for trafficking cocaine, fentanyl
On 12/14/2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Diondre Randolph, 29 years of age 115 Baker Drive in Washington. Randolph was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Opioid (Fentanyl), Trafficking in Opioid (Oxycodone), Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Randolph’s arrest...
WITN
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in one part of the East say it is seeing a gradual improvement in the fight against the sale of illegal drugs. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared an update on the quarterly drug investigation Wednesday. Hughes says from the end of August...
