COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Darla, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a family to feed her treats this holiday season. The 6-year-old pitbull mix came to the shelter in May and has been in and out since then. But while she’s been to a few homes, she […]
FOP Hosts Annual Senior Christmas Dinner
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Fraternal Order of Police hosted their annual Senior Christmas Dinner on December 16th. Approximately 500 senior citizens showed up to the Muskingum County Center for Seniors for a delicious Christmas dinner. Law enforcement from the Sheriff’s office and the Zanesville police department came together to help serve the meals.
Goodwill Hosts Holiday Event
Zanesville, OH-Goodwill “Buy The Pound” store in Zanesville helped out kids from Avondale Youth Center in their annual holiday event. The store normally charges for their items by the pound. Thursday, kids got to come in and fill up a cart with any item they wanted free of charge. Goodwill provided pizza and drinks and Senior Participant Specialist Mike Carpenter said they had one more surprise for the kids.
Annual Story Book Christmas in Downtown Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, oh – If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit, downtown Zanesville is the perfect place to be. The annual Story Book Christmas will be going on December 16th in downtown Zanesville from 5 to 9. There are multiple family friendly holiday festivities such as carriage rides and visits with Santa himself. Carriage rides do require a reservation, but you’re welcome to go and enjoy seeing the beautiful horses.
Golden retrievers rescued from New Albany home have long road to recovery
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Columbus Humane agents rescued nearly two-dozen animals from a New Albany home last Tuesday, they did it while covered head to toe in protective bodysuits. And yet, a woman and 21 animals had been living there. Inside, Chief Humane Agent Jessica Scott said rescuers found...
Martha Jane Miller
Martha “Jane” Miller, 73 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends and under the care of Shriver’s Hospice. Jane was born on June 7, 1949 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of Nora (Stotts) Davis...
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
Christopher J. Smeltzer
Christopher J. Smeltzer, 66, of Sonora passed at 7:22 P.M. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, January 25, 1956 in Newark, Ohio the son of the late Joseph G. Smeltzer and Mary Cornett Smeltzer. Christopher retired from Ohio Oil Gathering after 32-years where he...
Joan M. Leasure
Joan M. Leasure 90, of Zanesville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday December 14, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center. She was born in Canal Winchester, Ohio to the late Walter and Margaret E. Burnett Diehr. Joan was employed by The Brush Pottery Company for 15 years, Graham & McClelland Law Firm and retired from The Carr Center. She was a member the Muskingum County Genealogical Society, where she previously held many offices and Friends of the Library. Joan enjoyed genealogy and has traced her ancestry back for many centuries. Her greatest joys were helping The Carr Center with their cake auction and spending time with her family.
Rushing Wind Biker Church Hosting Live Nativity
ZANESVILLE, OH – If you’ve ever wanted to witness the magic of Christmas in a very special way, now is your chance. This Friday, December 16th, watch the classic nativity scene come to life at Rushing Wind Biker Church. You’ll have two chances to see the Live Nativity tomorrow night, with 30-minute shows beginning at 6 PM and 7 PM. In its 3rd year, the annual event features a unique, family-friendly experience for all.
Bret Berkfield
Brent “BB” Berkfield, 71, of Zanesville passed at 10:25 P.M. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at home. He was born on Monday, February 5, 1951 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Donald L. Berkfield and Margaret Scholl Berkfield Tanner. Brent was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated...
Wesley David Nicolas Osborne
Wesley David Nicholas Osborne, 41, Jacksonville, NC. , formerly of Zanesville, died December 03, 2022. He was born, July 31, 1981, a son to Ricky and Jodi Miller. He was a member of the United States Marine Corps for over 15 years, serving overseas, and three tours in Afghanistan. In...
Adoptable dogs in Ohio: Darla
Darla is a 6-year-old dog with a lot of love to give and a lot of love for treats, according to her handlers at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Darla is a 6-year-old dog with a lot of love to give and a lot of love for treats, according to her handlers at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.
James “Peanut” Chidester
James “Peanut” Chidester, 83, of Zanesville, passed away at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday December 14, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on July 2, 1939, in Zanesville, a son of the late Virgil and Jane Chidester. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Armco Steel after 46 years of service. He was a dedicated athletic coach in the community and also enjoyed fishing and camping. He is survived by his wife Pamela Chidester. Five children Anita, Shawn, Misty, Sharon, and Chuck. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. One brother Arthur Chidester. Special family friend Judy Frash. His special dog Smoky. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife Esther. Special daughter-in-law Margie. Great-grandson Hayden. One sister Mary Jane Newland. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Friday December 16, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where military honors will be conducted by the Zanesville VFW Post #1058.
Ohio-based bakery issues recall of pepperoni rolls
The pepperoni rolls were produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022
Gus Macker Basketball Tournament
ZANESVILLE, OH- It was a staple of summer in downtown Zanesville but it’s been over 10 years since it last took place in the Y-City. Plans are in the works to bring the Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament back to the area in June of 2023. Dominque Proctor is organizing the effort. He said the Macker Tournament will serve as a fundraiser for his larger vision called, “Love Thy Neighbor.” It’s a fund, Proctor set up through the Muskingum County Community Foundation.
Holiday Tips for Battling Addictive Behavior
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The holidays bring happiness and joy for many but for others it can bring depression and anxiety. Muskingum Behavioral Health CEO Yolanda Taylor explained how the holidays can affect people differently and trigger relapses into drug or alcohol addiction. “The main thing about addiction in the...
Jeffrey Careins
Jeffrey Careins, 67 of Coshocton, passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2022 at Coshocton Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. Jeff was born in Zanesville on September 11, 1955. He is the son of the late Opal (Cornell) Careins Hiles and Zail Careins. He retired in 2018 from Nikko’s Services in Zanesville and Coshocton.
Bobby Lee Rice
Bobby Lee Rice, 74, of White Cottage, passed away after a short illness on Dec. 13, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Dec. 19, 1947 in Pikeville, Kentucky, a son of the late William Luke and Mary Irene (Holland) Rice. Bobby was very involved in AA, helping many people over a 41 year period and loved to ride his motorcycle. He was retired from Neff Trucking. In his retirement he became very good friends with the Adamsville Amish. He is survived by his wife Janice Parrill Rice. His children Randy (Sue) Wolff, Melanie (Jamie) Smith, Robby Rice, Robin Stephens, and Heather (Dana) Grimm. 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.One sister Joann Norman. Numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Gene Rice. One grandson Jeffrey Wolff. One granddaughter Tammy Smith. Two great-granddaughters Raelynn and Willow Wolff. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m Friday December 16, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Fred Martin officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
Comments / 3