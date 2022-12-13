Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
That’s My Jam review – Mo Gilligan’s singing show is just … awkward
This aimless celebrity singalong is a litany of failed attempts to be interesting. From its low-calibre guests to the forced grins during its low-key musical numbers, it’s utterly unremarkable
Comments / 0