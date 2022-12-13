Read full article on original website
Related
We asked, He Answered, Governor Little Bans TikTok In Idaho
Idaho Governor Brad Little signed an executive order that would ban TikTok on state owned phones. The governor's move follows our report urging the governor to follow the action of almost a half dozen governors. Multiple media outlets reported that Congress has introduced bipartisan legislation to ban the popular app across the nation.Governor was particularly harsh in his assessment of the China threat to Idaho and the nation.
This Is the Poorest City in Idaho
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
MSNBC
Investigators say 'physical struggle' happened before Idaho killings, fear grows in community
NBC's Gadi Schwartz reports on day six since the fatal stabbings of four Idaho college students, where investigators have learned that a physical struggle took place before the murders. While officials continue to collect evidence, members of the community are leaving town while the suspect remains at large.Nov. 19, 2022.
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
Date of Idaho College Murders Sparks New Theory About Stabbings
The Moscow Police Department confirmed on Friday that it is yet to identify a suspect for the crime.
Idaho man makes $35,000 in 4 days plowing snow
It’s that time of year. It’s cold and the snow is flying. Certain parts of the country get pounded by snow, creating a massive mess to clean up and will put a lot of money in the pockets of the people willing to clean it up. It certainly is not an easy job, waking up at 2 A.M. to get started on their snow routes as the storm rolls through so they can clean it up within 24 hours. Most of these people who have a plow on their pickup truck also own a lawn care company and cash in on the profits of snow storms during their off-season. That’s just what one Idaho man did.
natureworldnews.com
Stormy Weather to Unload Snow in Washington and Oregon; Portions of Northwest Could Expect Travel Hazards
The latest weather forecast said stormy weather could bring rain and snow in portions of Oregon and Washington. In addition, the Northwest could expect travel hazards due to the weather. Residents traveling this weekend and until next week should take note of the weather update as it could cause travel...
Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?
The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
Idaho police officer spots glowing cigar-shaped object
An Idaho police officer at Oldtown reported watching a glowing, cigar-shaped object moving north at about 11:45 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Three Men Charged in One of the Biggest Poaching Busts in Wyoming History
Three men have been convicted in one of Wyoming’s largest poaching cases ever. According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) press release, Russell Vick, Robert Underwood, and David Underwood were charged with more than 100 wildlife-related crimes after an investigation that spanned four different states and stretched all the way back to October 2015. The men were accused of poaching elk, moose, mule deer, bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, wild turkeys, and numerous other species. Punishments for their violations include more than $300,000 in combined fines and restitution, prison time, and lifetime hunting and fishing bans.
The Truth About Every Idaho Law Broken In ‘Home Alone’
'Home Alone' is a holiday classic that we all know and love. The plot is simple, minus the family there are only a few characters, and of course, you have the festive feel throughout the film that is perfect for Christmas. Now, we know that it's a classic but what...
The Most “Idaho” Arrest Ever Just Happened In England
It's not uncommon to hear of a police dog helping police officers in the Boise area make an arrest. It wouldn't surprise you to hear of a horse assisting an officer in some way. But probably the most "Idaho" arrest you can imagine was a few days ago, and it wasn't near the Gem State. It happened in Devon and Cornwall, England.
Can You Guess Idaho’s Highest Natural Elevation Point?
It was International Mountain Day over the weekend, and that made me curious to know the tallest mountains and highest elevations points in Idaho. Before you keep scrolling for more pictures and details, do you know the highest elevation point in Idaho? Do you have any guesses? I’ll be honest, there’s no way I’d know this stuff if I wasn’t looking it up right now haha!
Poll: Many Idaho voters unfamiliar with ‘school choice’ policy debate
Likely voters across Idaho showed strong support for more education funding, and mixed support for school choice and education savings accounts, in a poll commissioned by the Mountain States Policy Center. But a large segment of likely voters in Idaho weren’t familiar with the policy idea of “school choice” that Idaho lawmakers expect to be […] The post Poll: Many Idaho voters unfamiliar with ‘school choice’ policy debate appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Reclaim Idaho launches petition against school vouchers
Originally published Dec. 13 on IdahoEdNews.org. Reclaim Idaho, the group behind the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative and a recent campaign to boost education funding, has launched a petition against school vouchers in anticipation of the upcoming legislative session. The debate over vouchers — and other means of directing public dollars toward private or nontraditional education — has gained traction in Idaho and around the country in recent years. ...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,329 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 1,329 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths in the last week. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,329 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
The Ultimate Idaho Experience - 2023 Fire Lookout Rentals Open Soon
2023 fire lookout reservations open soon - Don's miss out!. On December 26th many of these lookouts will become available for 2023 reservations. They fill up quick so now is the time to start planning your lookout vacation.
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 15