Idaho State

KIDO Talk Radio

We asked, He Answered, Governor Little Bans TikTok In Idaho

Idaho Governor Brad Little signed an executive order that would ban TikTok on state owned phones. The governor's move follows our report urging the governor to follow the action of almost a half dozen governors. Multiple media outlets reported that Congress has introduced bipartisan legislation to ban the popular app across the nation.Governor was particularly harsh in his assessment of the China threat to Idaho and the nation.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Idaho

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Nick Davis

Idaho man makes $35,000 in 4 days plowing snow

It’s that time of year. It’s cold and the snow is flying. Certain parts of the country get pounded by snow, creating a massive mess to clean up and will put a lot of money in the pockets of the people willing to clean it up. It certainly is not an easy job, waking up at 2 A.M. to get started on their snow routes as the storm rolls through so they can clean it up within 24 hours. Most of these people who have a plow on their pickup truck also own a lawn care company and cash in on the profits of snow storms during their off-season. That’s just what one Idaho man did.
Grist

Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?

The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
Field & Stream

Three Men Charged in One of the Biggest Poaching Busts in Wyoming History

Three men have been convicted in one of Wyoming’s largest poaching cases ever. According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) press release, Russell Vick, Robert Underwood, and David Underwood were charged with more than 100 wildlife-related crimes after an investigation that spanned four different states and stretched all the way back to October 2015. The men were accused of poaching elk, moose, mule deer, bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, wild turkeys, and numerous other species. Punishments for their violations include more than $300,000 in combined fines and restitution, prison time, and lifetime hunting and fishing bans.
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most “Idaho” Arrest Ever Just Happened In England

It's not uncommon to hear of a police dog helping police officers in the Boise area make an arrest. It wouldn't surprise you to hear of a horse assisting an officer in some way. But probably the most "Idaho" arrest you can imagine was a few days ago, and it wasn't near the Gem State. It happened in Devon and Cornwall, England.
KIDO Talk Radio

Can You Guess Idaho’s Highest Natural Elevation Point?

It was International Mountain Day over the weekend, and that made me curious to know the tallest mountains and highest elevations points in Idaho. Before you keep scrolling for more pictures and details, do you know the highest elevation point in Idaho? Do you have any guesses? I’ll be honest, there’s no way I’d know this stuff if I wasn’t looking it up right now haha!
Idaho Capital Sun

Poll: Many Idaho voters unfamiliar with ‘school choice’ policy debate

Likely voters across Idaho showed strong support for more education funding, and mixed support for school choice and education savings accounts, in a poll commissioned by the Mountain States Policy Center. But a large segment of likely voters in Idaho weren’t familiar with the policy idea of “school choice” that Idaho lawmakers expect to be […] The post Poll: Many Idaho voters unfamiliar with ‘school choice’ policy debate appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Press

Reclaim Idaho launches petition against school vouchers

Originally published Dec. 13 on IdahoEdNews.org. Reclaim Idaho, the group behind the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative and a recent campaign to boost education funding, has launched a petition against school vouchers in anticipation of the upcoming legislative session. The debate over vouchers — and other means of directing public dollars toward private or nontraditional education — has gained traction in Idaho and around the country in recent years. ...
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

