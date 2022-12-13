Central Florida woman, her dog rescued after being trapped inside car during crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida woman and her dog are home safe after a serious crash.

Seminole County firefighters had to cut the roof off after their car flipped on its side.

The crash happened Monday night near Raymond Avenue and East Central Parkway in Altamonte Springs around 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters comforted the woman’s dog while crews assisted her.

Thankfully both the woman and her dog are going to be fine.

