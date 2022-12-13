ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Florida woman, her dog rescued after being trapped inside car during crash

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida woman and her dog are home safe after a serious crash.

Seminole County firefighters had to cut the roof off after their car flipped on its side.

The crash happened Monday night near Raymond Avenue and East Central Parkway in Altamonte Springs around 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters comforted the woman’s dog while crews assisted her.

Thankfully both the woman and her dog are going to be fine.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

