Historic redlining has enduring impact on power plant siting

A new study connects present-day emissions burdens with historic discrimination in the U.S. housing market more than 80 years ago. Between the lines: It's no secret that environmental health hazards aren't equally distributed, with Americans of color disproportionately exposed to air pollution, but the mechanisms fueling some of these systemic inequities are typically less quantified.
Another $3.5 billion notch in America's widening "battery belt"

Battery company Redwood Materials is investing $3.5 billion in a gigantic, new South Carolina recycling and manufacturing campus that will produce enough components to power a million electric vehicles. Why it matters: It's the latest in a wave of huge investments across America's emerging "battery belt," spurred on by new...
AI helps the Pentagon sharpen its supply-line game

Nearly 40 years after the movie "WarGames," the Pentagon still relies on manual simulation to plan for some of its most important wartime logistics. One startup — with the backing of a retired general and former defense secretary — is trying to change that. Why it matters: As...
SpaceX stock defies gravity

Even as demand for private company stock has cratered pretty much across the board this year, there's at least one exception: SpaceX. The big picture: "Pretty much every company we trade is down versus the end of 2021," Glen Anderson, co-founder of Rainmaker Securities, told Axios. "SpaceX is an exception," Anderson said.
Researchers tout alternative to protect encrypted data from quantum

In the race to protect data from encryption-breaking quantum technology, two researchers are pushing a faster, more effective way to secure government secrets in a post-quantum future. Driving the news: Pursuing a fragmented, yet still encrypted, data storage scheme might be the best bet companies have now to get ahead...
