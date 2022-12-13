ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

‘Frozen’ crafts for kids come to Wood Theater

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CsFx_0jh2RSP300

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A winter fairytale is coming next to the Charles R. Wood Theater. A princess visit reminiscent of a Disney classic is coming to town just in time for the holidays.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

“The Ice Queen” is coming to the Glens Falls theater for a holiday art class series for kids on winter break. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 30, kids can enjoy some further holiday cheer after Christmas has come and gone. Every young learner who takes part will learn about pointillism painting with q-tips, as well as DIY slime.

The Disney-inspired “Ice Queen” is a character played by Shelley Fairbanks, who works as the Wood Theater’s box office manager. She first took on the role as a guest cameo in a 2019 movie screening, and then let it grow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Along with my role of box office manager at the Wood Theater, I also am an artist and enjoy sharing my love of art, especially with children,” Fairbanks said. “I am thrilled that we are doing a more hands-on approach in person this year – and that we get to make slime which is just as fun for me as the kids.”

Glens Falls’ newest restaurant opens across from its previous incarnation

The Ice Queen’s classes started off as a way to engage the community in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic closed down a lot of traditional activities. Fairbanks created hundreds of craft kit boxes, which were picked up by families and taken home, where kids could get creative while following the Queen’s lessons via YouTube.

This year’s classes are set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 and 30. Tickets are priced at $5 per child, and tickets can be purchased in advance . The Ice Queen program is sponsored by a LARAC Community Arts Grant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Jill and Cassie become Radio City Rockettes for a day

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High kicks and dazzling costumes! A movie filmed partially in Troy premiered on the Hallmark Channel last month. “A Holiday Spectacular” follows a woman who dreams of becoming a Radio City Rockette—and in her honor, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Jill Szwed stepped into the heels of a Rockette to […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hallmark movie based in Troy to premiere December 17

Tis the season for hot chocolate, warm fires, and of course, cheesy Hallmark movies. "Twas the Night Before Christmas," a new Hallmark movie is inspired by the play, "The Trial Before Christmas,” by Duncan Crary and Jack Casey which is based in our very own Collar City.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Nonprofit builds indoor skate park in Albany

A local nonprofit, Noteworthy Resources, is working on an indoor skate park in the Warehouse District in Albany. Noteworthy Resources brings together people from all ages and backgrounds to create a sense of belonging in the community.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Where is Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023?

A popular Cohoes restaurant announced in early November that it will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. We now know where. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has...
COHOES, NY
wamc.org

Troy stars in two Hallmark Channel Christmas movies

Two Christmas movies airing on the Hallmark Channel this month have something in common – the City of Troy, New York. The Hallmark Channel’s new holiday movie “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” is based on a mock trail staged in 2013 and 2014. In 1823,...
TROY, NY
Daily Voice

New Pizzeria In Cohoes Wins Praise From 'Crust Snob'

A new pizzeria in the region is quickly gaining favor among local foodies. Spindle City Pizza, located in Albany County at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes, opened in October 2022. Its menu boasts several varieties of pizza, pasta, and wings, as well as starters like chicken wontons and garlic bites.
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Business steady despite the snow

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The snow is not stopping people from driving around or even walking on the sidewalks of Johnstown. News10 checked in with local businesses to see how they are doing with the ongoing snow storm and the answer: they are doing just fine. Ashley Christman, an employee at Little Miss Johnstown Diner, […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Consignment shop another new fit in South Street’s expanding closet

Bit by bit, Glens Falls' former "Street of Dreams" continues to undergo change. Last month, Glens Falls Bagels opened up shop across the street from the future new home of the city farmer's market. Up the street, downtown staple New Way Lunch is redecorating in preparation to reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, nearby, another new business enters the next chapter in the street's life.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy