LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An apartment fire in Louisville early Friday sent two firefighters and three residents to a hospital and displaced dozens of others, officials said. More than 40 firefighters from five local departments arrived at the Chateau Village Apartments in Newburg around 3 a.m. to find the first and second floors engulfed in flames, Okolona Fire Chief Mark Little told news outlets.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO