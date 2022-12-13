Read full article on original website
LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street around 8 p.m. police said. West Lee Street is in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Park. When officers arrived,...
LMPD releases image of 'person of interest' in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released an image of a man who they say is a 'person of interest' in a recent shooting at the Jefferson Mall. Police ask that anyone with any information regarding this individual call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online as well.
LMPD: Man shot in St. Denis neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. police said. Sunset Circle is in the St. Denis neighborhood near Cane Run Road. When officers arrived, police...
wdrb.com
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
Wave 3
Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. LMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
Wave 3
Suspect charged in January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
wdrb.com
FOUND: LMPD locates missing 30-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit say a 30-year-old man who went missing Wednesday has been found safe. LMPD issued an Operation Return Home for Eric Steele after family members concerned for his safety reported him missing from the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville.
Louisville police make arrest in September homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a woman's murder in late September. Jeremy Thompson, 28, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder - domestic violence and wanton endangerment for the death of Kierra Stone-Gonzalez. According to police, Sixth Division...
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Charged With Attempted Murder
A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning. According to the arrest report, 49 year-old Patrick Ragland was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a shooting on the...
Wave 3
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
Wave 3
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
Crews on scene of apartment fire in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple fire departments are on scene of an apartment fire in Newburg. The call of a structure fire at 414 Poplar Level Court came in at 3:03 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. WHAS later determined this is the Chateau Village Apartments. A number of residents could...
wdrb.com
28-year-old Louisville man arrested, charged with murder of woman in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 28-year-old Louisville man was arrested and charged with murdering a woman on Sept. 21, 2022. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, Jeremy Thompson was arrested in connection to the murder. He's also facing a wanton endangerment charge. Police said Thompson fatally...
wdrb.com
22-year-old Louisville man charged with murder in fatal shooting near Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday morning in connection with a homicide earlier this year near Jeffersontown. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway. Inside the hotel Jan. 8, 2022, officers found Seay, who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
5 injured in Louisville apartment complex fire; dozens displaced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An apartment fire in Louisville early Friday sent two firefighters and three residents to a hospital and displaced dozens of others, officials said. More than 40 firefighters from five local departments arrived at the Chateau Village Apartments in Newburg around 3 a.m. to find the first and second floors engulfed in flames, Okolona Fire Chief Mark Little told news outlets.
Wave 3
Bond set for man charged with assaulting juvenile over school bus incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with abusing a 12-year-old over an incident that happened on a JCPS bus has been arraigned. A not guilty plea was entered for Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, on charges of assault - child abuse and strangulation. On December 14, Price allegedly picked...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of South 26th Street around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The wound is being called non-life threatening.
WLKY.com
Homicide Unit now leading Jefferson Mall shooting investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shooting at a Louisville mall is now a homicide investigation, police say. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Mall, which was filled with shoppers. Police said there was an altercation inside, and then shots were fired in the parking lot. The...
