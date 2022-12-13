Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Related
Three UNH frat members acquitted of hazing, others agreed to service
DOVER, New Hampshire — Three fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire have been acquitted of hazing charges stemming from an event in April that resulted in dozens of student arrests. The three were acquitted by a district court judge in Dover earlier this week, who said the...
Transgender worker denied coverage in New Hampshire alleges discrimination
CONCORD, N.H. — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation, and space exploration industries, asks...
New Hampshire restarts COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program
CONCORD, N.H. — A wastewater surveillance program to monitor COVID-19 levels in communities across New Hampshire has been started by the state's Department of Health and Human Services. The program will collect data to help track trends in changing levels of the virus over time, and potentially provide an...
Boston 25 News
25 Investigates: Woburn orthopedic surgeon facing criminal charges after alleged misconduct
WOBURN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a former Woburn orthopedic surgeon is now facing criminal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting patients back in 2016. Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh started hearing from alleged victims of Doctor James Devellis nearly six years ago. Those victims, teenage...
Maine AG: Fatal shooting of man in East Blue Hill justified
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey has determined that Hancock County Sheriff's officials and a Maine State Police corporal were justified when they shot and killed 27-year-old Peter Pfister in East Blue Hill in June. In a letter Wednesday to Maine State Police Lt. Col. Brian...
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to receive $15 million in settlement with Walmart over opioids
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will receive millions of dollars from Walmart over the next year in a settlement over the company's sales of opioids. Walmart is accused of not monitoring how opioids are being distributed. The New Hampshire attorney general announced that the state would join a national...
Maine Woman Arrested, Charged With Drug Trafficking After Meth, Fentanyl Found in Her Home
With drug crimes on the rise, not just around the country but here in Maine, it is becoming even more difficult for federal and local law enforcement officials to keep up with it all. It seems like every time we turn around, there is another drug bust in Maine to report on. Out Maine police and drug enforcement officials are working overtime and doing a great job to keep this awful stuff off of our streets.
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
NH Gov. Sununu signs executive order banning state workers from using TikTok
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order that bans state workers from using the popular social media app TikTok due to an “unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk” to the Granite State. The order prohibits workers from using TikTok and other Chinese-company...
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
Massachusetts fugitive found living on shrimp farm in Guatemala after 31 years, police say
Mario Garcia, 50, was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Guatemala, according to Massachusetts State Police.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 8 new deaths related to COVID-19 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. There are 1,575 active COVID-19 cases, according to the weekly report from New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Last Thursday, there were 1,426 active cases reported. The last time active cases were above 1,400 was at the beginning of November.
Maine lawmakers will push for federal resources to tackle mental health
AUGUSTA, Maine — When the legislature gets down to business in Augusta in January, one of the first bills they'll take up will be a push to get federal funding for mental health resources. "We can't treat people or help them if we are keeping them in a hallway...
TSA Discover Homemade Gun During Search At Maine Airport
Just like Santa, this is the busiest time of the year for our TSA security workers. Between a few days before Thanksgiving and a few days after New Years, they are slammed. Not only are they dealing with people who are traveling for work, they are dealing with millions more (nationwide) who are traveling to spend the Holidays with family.
WCAX
Kuster police de-escalation bill headed to Biden’s desk
CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A police de-escalation bill co-sponsored by New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is heading to President Biden’s desk. The bill passed 264-162 with Republican support and capped off a modest two-year effort by Congress to pass police reform legislation after the killing of George Floyd sparked global protests against police brutality.
Preble Street staffing shortage hinders shelter opening
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland Thursday, Karina Dotson said she is considering moving to Mississippi with friends. She said it might be her only way to escape the cold, and the uncertainty of shelter space on the Portland peninsula. "The stress here is just...
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna
Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
Homemade firearm, hatchet confiscated at Portland Jetport
PORTLAND, Maine — Transportation Security Administration officers detected a homemade firearm in a man's carry-on bag at the Portland International Jetport on Wednesday. According to a Twitter post by TSA New England on Thursday, TSA officers also found a hatchet in the carry-on bag. Portland police responded to the...
GoLocalProv
“Operation River Fork” Defendant Pleads Guilty - Feds Seized Cocaine and Cash From RI House
Michael Wilkerson, 38, of Woonsocket, one of eighteen individuals arrested in October 2020 as the result of a wide-ranging FBI Safe Streets Task Force Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation into the trafficking of drugs and firearms in four Rhode Island cities pleaded guilty today to federal cocaine trafficking charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0