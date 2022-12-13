Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan picks Grundmeyer for search
SIBLEY—The search for the next head of the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District is underway. The school board met in special session last Wednesday to review five bids to lead the process, choosing Huxley firm Grundmeyer Leader Services. Board president Kyle Grimes commented that he had dealt with a few of...
Dickinson County attorney resigns from position
A Dickinson County woman has resigned from her position as County Attorney.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County targeting family amenities
REGIONAL—Foundations of successful communities require strong building blocks, something with which the Lyon County leaders are well-acquainted. “We’re all in the same boat, trying to make our communities and our counties the best we can with what we have to work with. It’s fun, not always easy, but it’s fun,” Steve Simons said.
Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns
Dickinson County’s top criminal prosecutor, charged with public intoxication and accused of being “passed out” on more than one occasion while at work, has submitted her resignation to the county board. According to the Dickinson County website, the board of supervisors voted earlier this week to accept the resignation of County Attorney Amy Zenor. The […] The post Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kicdam.com
Patricia Tuttle, 82, of Okoboji Formerly of Spencer
No formal services will held at this time for 82-year-old Patricia Tuttle of Okoboji, formerly of Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Arnolds Park City Council Considering Updates to Ordinance Involving Temporary Retailers
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Arnolds Park City Council is looking at making some changes to update an ordinance for peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants and some locals are chiming in on the proposals. Councilman Mitch Watters told the gathered crowd the main change right now would limit the...
nwestiowa.com
Former Sioux Center bank still available
SIOUX CENTER—Although changes to the Highway 75 redesign have spared the former Sioux Center State Bank, what’s next for the old building is still uncertain. Situated at the intersection of Third Street Northwest and Highway 75, initial plans for the highway redesign in 2020 called for the bank and other buildings on that block to be torn down so the highway could be widened enough for right-turning trucks seeking to turn west, most often to go to Farmers Coop Society.
kicdam.com
Most of Local Area Sees Increase in Unemployment in October
(KICD) — Unemployment in all nine counties here in the KICD Broadcast Area went up between September and October but were down from October of last year. Osceola County was the only county with joblessness under 2 percent. It was at 1.8 percent, up point two percent from the month and down point 2 percent for the year.
kicdam.com
Swea City Man Charged Following Wednesday Pursuit
Swea City, IA (KICD)– A Swea City man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit Wednesday evening. A deputy with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office originally noticed a vehicle swerving around the road about eight miles south of Swea City shortly before nine o’clock. That vehicle is then said to have turned onto a gravel road traveling around 50 miles per hour.
nwestiowa.com
Sudenga, Dur-A-Lift building major facility
GEORGE—One of N’West Iowa’s oldest businesses is getting a new building on its manufacturing campus northeast of George. Diversified Technologies Inc., the parent company of Sudenga Industries and Dur-A-Lift, recently broke ground for a structure that will nearly double its roofed space. “You talk about the future,...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kicdam.com
Harris-Lake Park Considering Options for Possible Reconfiguration of Campus
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris-Lake Park School District is looking at potential changes to their elementary and secondary school buildings. High school principal Greg Hiemstra and elementary principal Mike Thompson presented some options for the school board at their meeting on Wednesday. Hiemstra tells KICD they were...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman charged for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—A 27-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Emily Catherine Roghair stemmed from a civil paper being served at her home at 441...
kicdam.com
Arnolds Park City Council Awards Contract For Pillsbury Point Projects
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Arnolds Park City Council awarded a contract on Tuesday for restoration and stabilization work on Pillsbury Point after some concerns were initially raised surrounding environmental effects. Jeff Rose with Jacobson-Westergard Engineering says the project itself was broken into two pieces. Rose says when it...
mprnews.org
Worthington meatpacker ends contract with cleaning firm accused in child labor probe
A Worthington, Minn., meatpacking facility has ended its contract with a Wisconsin cleaning company accused of hiring children as overnight cleaners. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said in a layoff notice Tuesday that Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, is cutting 121 jobs at the JBS pork plant.
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Sheldon Collision
Sheldon, Iowa– A Henrico, Virginia man and an Ashton woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:00 p.m., 47-year-old Adam Kuyuku of Henrico, Virginia was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on 2nd Avenue (Old Highway 60), near Northwestern Bank. They tell us that 51-year-old Kerri Scholten of Ashton was northbound on 2nd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup.
nwestiowa.com
Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
kicdam.com
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates on Splash Pad and Tennis Court Projects
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Initial conversations on getting a splash pad into Spencer are in the works but there is still quite a bit of work that will have to be done before that goal can become a fruition. Part of Tuesday’s discussion involved potential costs for the project that...
Radio Iowa
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for intox at jail
PRIMGHAR—A 34-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Primghar on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews stemmed from her entering the O’Brien County Law Enforcement Center in Primghar while intoxicated, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
