Dickinson County, IA

Sibley-Ocheyedan picks Grundmeyer for search

SIBLEY—The search for the next head of the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District is underway. The school board met in special session last Wednesday to review five bids to lead the process, choosing Huxley firm Grundmeyer Leader Services. Board president Kyle Grimes commented that he had dealt with a few of...
SIBLEY, IA
Lyon County targeting family amenities

REGIONAL—Foundations of successful communities require strong building blocks, something with which the Lyon County leaders are well-acquainted. “We’re all in the same boat, trying to make our communities and our counties the best we can with what we have to work with. It’s fun, not always easy, but it’s fun,” Steve Simons said.
LYON COUNTY, IA
Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns

Dickinson County’s top criminal prosecutor, charged with public intoxication and accused of being “passed out” on more than one occasion while at work, has submitted her resignation to the county board. According to the Dickinson County website, the board of supervisors voted earlier this week to accept the resignation of County Attorney Amy Zenor. The […] The post Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
Former Sioux Center bank still available

SIOUX CENTER—Although changes to the Highway 75 redesign have spared the former Sioux Center State Bank, what’s next for the old building is still uncertain. Situated at the intersection of Third Street Northwest and Highway 75, initial plans for the highway redesign in 2020 called for the bank and other buildings on that block to be torn down so the highway could be widened enough for right-turning trucks seeking to turn west, most often to go to Farmers Coop Society.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Most of Local Area Sees Increase in Unemployment in October

(KICD) — Unemployment in all nine counties here in the KICD Broadcast Area went up between September and October but were down from October of last year. Osceola County was the only county with joblessness under 2 percent. It was at 1.8 percent, up point two percent from the month and down point 2 percent for the year.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Swea City Man Charged Following Wednesday Pursuit

Swea City, IA (KICD)– A Swea City man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit Wednesday evening. A deputy with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office originally noticed a vehicle swerving around the road about eight miles south of Swea City shortly before nine o’clock. That vehicle is then said to have turned onto a gravel road traveling around 50 miles per hour.
SWEA CITY, IA
Sudenga, Dur-A-Lift building major facility

GEORGE—One of N’West Iowa’s oldest businesses is getting a new building on its manufacturing campus northeast of George. Diversified Technologies Inc., the parent company of Sudenga Industries and Dur-A-Lift, recently broke ground for a structure that will nearly double its roofed space. “You talk about the future,...
GEORGE, IA
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Harris-Lake Park Considering Options for Possible Reconfiguration of Campus

Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris-Lake Park School District is looking at potential changes to their elementary and secondary school buildings. High school principal Greg Hiemstra and elementary principal Mike Thompson presented some options for the school board at their meeting on Wednesday. Hiemstra tells KICD they were...
LAKE PARK, IA
Sioux Center woman charged for marijuana

SIOUX CENTER—A 27-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Emily Catherine Roghair stemmed from a civil paper being served at her home at 441...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Arnolds Park City Council Awards Contract For Pillsbury Point Projects

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Arnolds Park City Council awarded a contract on Tuesday for restoration and stabilization work on Pillsbury Point after some concerns were initially raised surrounding environmental effects. Jeff Rose with Jacobson-Westergard Engineering says the project itself was broken into two pieces. Rose says when it...
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
Two Injured In Sheldon Collision

Sheldon, Iowa– A Henrico, Virginia man and an Ashton woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:00 p.m., 47-year-old Adam Kuyuku of Henrico, Virginia was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on 2nd Avenue (Old Highway 60), near Northwestern Bank. They tell us that 51-year-old Kerri Scholten of Ashton was northbound on 2nd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup.
SHELDON, IA
Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood

LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
LARCHWOOD, IA
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry

Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
IOWA STATE
Sheldon woman arrested for intox at jail

PRIMGHAR—A 34-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Primghar on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews stemmed from her entering the O’Brien County Law Enforcement Center in Primghar while intoxicated, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA

