Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Detroit News
Democrats up pressure on Facebook to keep Trump ban in place
Democratic lawmakers are calling on Facebook's parent company, Meta, to extend its suspension of former president Donald Trump, ratcheting up pressure on the tech giant ahead of an expected decision on the future of his accounts next month. The social network initially suspended Trump indefinitely, citing "risks" posed by his...
Peru ministers resign after deadly protests as pressure on government rises
Pressure rose on Peru’s fledgling government as two cabinet members resigned following deadly protests that have rocked the country since former president Pedro Castillo’s removal from office and arrest last week. Education minister Patricia Correa and culture minister Jair Perez announced their resignations on Twitter on Friday, citing...
Detroit News
Trump hawks superhero trading cards as campaign lags
Donald Trump teased a “major announcement” just weeks after declaring a third presidential run, leading political-watchers to speculate about big campaign moves. Instead, he’s hawking digital trading cards with depictions such as his head atop cartoon super-hero figures in an NFT market that’s already sagging. Trump...
Comments / 0