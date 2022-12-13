ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions Now Betting Favorites against Jets

NFL world loves betting on Detroit Lions the past couple of weeks.

Similar to last week, the Detroit Lions opened up as slight underdogs against their latest opponent, the New York Jets, and then quickly became betting favorites.

Currently, the Lions are one-point betting favorites to defeat the Jets in Week 15 at many popular sportsbooks.

At SI Sportsbook, the Lions are currently 1.5-point favorites in Week 15.

Heavy betting action has been placed on Detroit the past 14 days, causing a shift in betting lines.

Despite the recent increase in popularity and talk of his team making the playoffs, Lions head coach Dan Campbell does not want to focus heavily on the playoff chase at this time.

More: Lions Hottest Team in NFL, Big Risers in Power Rankings

"Look, I know it’s out there. I’m not naive to that. I know our guys feel that and see it, and there will be a time to approach it and talk about it," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday. "But, if you’re not careful and you start talking about all that stuff, suddenly, your focus gets taken off the one right in front of you. You start seeing too much of the big picture, instead of just the first step.

"Because here’s the reality, and I’ve already heard it. I had somebody text me, 'Man, that’s such a winnable schedule.' I’m like, 'I don’t want to hear it.' Look, what Jacksonville just did last week, you have to be locked and loaded every week. This Jets team is very much in the playoff race. This will be one of the best defenses we’ve played all year, so we gotta be ready to go."

