ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ex-Cowboys Player Still Can't Believe He Was Traded

The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Switzer with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the North Carolina product put together some excellent numbers in the return game — averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 25.0 yards per kick return. While Switzer...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Seemingly Has A Message For Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe is letting people know he was that guy. Shannon Sharpe is one of those former NFL players that commands respect. While many know him for his work on TV, there is a whole generation that grew up with him as a superstar for the Denver Broncos. Overall, he revolutionized the tight end position for the better.
atozsports.com

Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills

An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
BUFFALO, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Lakers’ Russell Westbrook In Bold Trade Scenario

Imagine being an NBA player. Surely, you’ve done so before. Admit it. Alone on the blacktop getting jumpers up, the thought has crossed your mind: “LeBron for the win!”. Now, imagine your name is in trade rumors. Wait. This was never part of the fantasy. While that may be the case, it’s undoubtedly the reality for many players in the NBA — even some that are accomplished in ways rarely achieved, like being an MVP recipient.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The 1 Problem With Dallas Cowboys

During this Wednesday's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the crew talked about the weakest link on the Cowboys. Smith believes Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the team's biggest problem. He listed all the weapons the team has on offense and pretty much said it's on the quarterback to take care of the football.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Ex-Wide Receiver's Trade Admission

Ryan Switzer's Dallas Cowboys tenure didn't last long. Dallas made the wide receiver a fourth-round pick in 2017 after he collected 96 catches for 1,112 as a senior at North Carolina. Switzer primarily served as a kick and punt returner throughout his rookie season. The following offseason, Dallas traded him...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Unavailable Week 15

Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Davis was unable to practice this week after he suffered a concussion against the Bills, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. The Jets have a quick turnaround next week with a Thursday game versus the Jaguars, so he's in danger of missing two contests in quick succession. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should be more involved Sunday with Davis sidelined, though the Jets' passing attack could take a step back with Zach Wilson starting at quarterback after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out.
NEW YORK STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side

The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15

Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travon Walker: Day-to-day with ankle

Walker (ankle) is considered day-to-day ahead of the Jaguars' matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Walker exited the Jaguars' Week 14 win over the Titans early with a high ankle injury and head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the rookie is "day-to-day" heading into Week 15. The coach's words bode well for Walker's chances to play Sunday, but if he can't go, K'Lavon Chaisson will likely step into a starting role at outside linebacker against Dallas.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Purdue legend Drew Brees hired as interim assistant coach, will help team prepare for Citrus Bowl

Purdue legend Drew Brees is joining the Boilermakers as an interim assistant coach as the team prepares for its Citrus Bowl showdown with LSU on Jan. 2, the school announced Thursday. The move comes as coach Jeff Brohm departs Purdue for Louisville, leaving the program's coaching staff in a state of transition as it approaches one of its most prestigious bowl assignments in recent history.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy