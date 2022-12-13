Read full article on original website
Cowboys Dak Prescott 'Bothered'; Micah Parsons OUT (Personal) on Final Practice Report for Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seen his interception numbers spike in dramatic fashion. What to do?
OBJ 'Is Going to Join' Cowboys,' Promises Jerry Jones; Signing 1-Year Deal?
“He’s been working out,” Jerry Jones says as he is promising that OBJ is signing with the Cowboys, “and of course he’s extraordinary.”
Ex-Cowboys Player Still Can't Believe He Was Traded
The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Switzer with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the North Carolina product put together some excellent numbers in the return game — averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 25.0 yards per kick return. While Switzer...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tyreek Hill says the reason he wanted to leave Kansas City was he was not being targeted enough
Tyreek Hill is one of the best receivers in the NFL and it is not close, but the Dolphins star maybe a little crazy. The star wide out was on “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and they talked about why he felt it was the time to leave Kansas City and the answer is mind blowing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Seemingly Has A Message For Skip Bayless
Shannon Sharpe is letting people know he was that guy. Shannon Sharpe is one of those former NFL players that commands respect. While many know him for his work on TV, there is a whole generation that grew up with him as a superstar for the Denver Broncos. Overall, he revolutionized the tight end position for the better.
Michael Irvin on T.Y. Hilton, dashed OBJ dreams, toughest NFC rival
The Cowboys have a new wide receiver, so what does the most famous Cowboys receiver think of the move? Michael Irvin joined Shan & RJ to talk about T.Y. Hilton, if the dream of OBJ to Dallas is dead, which NFC team he doesn’t want to play, and more!
atozsports.com
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills
An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
Hawks Land Lakers’ Russell Westbrook In Bold Trade Scenario
Imagine being an NBA player. Surely, you’ve done so before. Admit it. Alone on the blacktop getting jumpers up, the thought has crossed your mind: “LeBron for the win!”. Now, imagine your name is in trade rumors. Wait. This was never part of the fantasy. While that may be the case, it’s undoubtedly the reality for many players in the NBA — even some that are accomplished in ways rarely achieved, like being an MVP recipient.
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Going to Join’ Cowboys
The Dallas owner issued a strong statement ahead of the team’s game against the Jaguars this weekend.
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: 'We Took It!'
The Dallas Cowboys added another weapon for Dak Prescott in the form of T.Y. Hilton and owner Jerry Jones revealed he jumped at the chance to sign the veteran receiver.
Stephen A. Smith Names The 1 Problem With Dallas Cowboys
During this Wednesday's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the crew talked about the weakest link on the Cowboys. Smith believes Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the team's biggest problem. He listed all the weapons the team has on offense and pretty much said it's on the quarterback to take care of the football.
Cowboys Fans React To Ex-Wide Receiver's Trade Admission
Ryan Switzer's Dallas Cowboys tenure didn't last long. Dallas made the wide receiver a fourth-round pick in 2017 after he collected 96 catches for 1,112 as a senior at North Carolina. Switzer primarily served as a kick and punt returner throughout his rookie season. The following offseason, Dallas traded him...
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Unavailable Week 15
Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Davis was unable to practice this week after he suffered a concussion against the Bills, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. The Jets have a quick turnaround next week with a Thursday game versus the Jaguars, so he's in danger of missing two contests in quick succession. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should be more involved Sunday with Davis sidelined, though the Jets' passing attack could take a step back with Zach Wilson starting at quarterback after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side
The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
Commanders DE Chase Young In 'Good Place,' Says Ron Rivera; Will He Play Sunday vs. Giants?
The Washington Commanders are eyeing a win in its second consecutive matchup against the New York Giants. Ron Rivera gave an update on Chase Young's return.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
'Whatever Jerry Wants'? Cowboys' Jones: 'Aggressiveness Without Turnovers' (and OBJ)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he wants Dak Prescott and the offense to be aggressive but without the turnovers. Oh, and he's talking OBJ again, too.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Day-to-day with ankle
Walker (ankle) is considered day-to-day ahead of the Jaguars' matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Walker exited the Jaguars' Week 14 win over the Titans early with a high ankle injury and head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the rookie is "day-to-day" heading into Week 15. The coach's words bode well for Walker's chances to play Sunday, but if he can't go, K'Lavon Chaisson will likely step into a starting role at outside linebacker against Dallas.
CBS Sports
Purdue legend Drew Brees hired as interim assistant coach, will help team prepare for Citrus Bowl
Purdue legend Drew Brees is joining the Boilermakers as an interim assistant coach as the team prepares for its Citrus Bowl showdown with LSU on Jan. 2, the school announced Thursday. The move comes as coach Jeff Brohm departs Purdue for Louisville, leaving the program's coaching staff in a state of transition as it approaches one of its most prestigious bowl assignments in recent history.
Charles Barkley Has Had Enough of Everyone Talking About the Lakers
‘They stink!’ Charles Barkley is fed up with coverage of Los Angeles.
