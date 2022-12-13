Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Davis was unable to practice this week after he suffered a concussion against the Bills, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. The Jets have a quick turnaround next week with a Thursday game versus the Jaguars, so he's in danger of missing two contests in quick succession. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should be more involved Sunday with Davis sidelined, though the Jets' passing attack could take a step back with Zach Wilson starting at quarterback after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO