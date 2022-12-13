Leading from start to finish, the Hart boys basketball team toppled Big Rapids, 92-84 in a non-conference game at home Thursday night. The Pirates were never headed after finishing the first quarter with a 24-8 lead. Hot shooting from behind the arc enabled the visiting Cardinals to cut into the Hart lead in the second period, but the Pirates still enjoyed a 10-point cushion, 43-33 at the half.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO