Pentwater boys fall to Marion in hoops action
Pentwater’s boys basketball team struggled to get its footing Thursday night in a West Michigan D League game at Marion and stumbled to a 58-36 loss. It was the third game this week for the Falcons and certainly fatigue could have played a role in their problems trying to get defensive stops against a strong Eagles’ offense.
Chye scores 31 to lead Mason County Central past Holton
Mason County Central’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 13-point lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled on for a 52-30 victory at Holton on Thursday night in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The Spartans outscored the Red Devils, 13-7 in the second period...
Shoup, Alvesteffer lead Mason County Eastern past Baldwin
Playing on back-to-back nights, and traveling as well, didn’t seem to bother the Mason County Eastern girls basketball team in Thursday night’s 39-21 Western Michigan D League win at Baldwin. It is the first year back for the Baldwin girls basketball program after the Panthers couldn’t get enough...
Hovey scores 29 as Hart gets by Big Rapids
Leading from start to finish, the Hart boys basketball team toppled Big Rapids, 92-84 in a non-conference game at home Thursday night. The Pirates were never headed after finishing the first quarter with a 24-8 lead. Hot shooting from behind the arc enabled the visiting Cardinals to cut into the Hart lead in the second period, but the Pirates still enjoyed a 10-point cushion, 43-33 at the half.
Oakridge sweeps Montague in bowling action
MUSKEGON – — The Oakridge Eagles swept the Montague in bowling action at Sherman Bowling Center. The Eagles boys won 18-12 and the girls won 27-3. Despite splitting the Baker games, the Eagles won the regular matches with a score of 1470-1406. Montague’s Bryson Belinger led with a...
Walkerville boys come up short against Bear Lake
Walkerville had the lead in the first half, but then the Wildcats got a little sloppy in the second and eventually lost the West Michigan D League game, 50-45, to the host Bear Lake Lakers Thursday night. After pulling into a tie with seven minutes left, the Wildcats couldn’t get...
North Muskegon dominates Hesperia for conference victory
North Muskegon allowed only eight first half points in a 60-14 win over Hesperia on Thursday evening. “We got out to a good start and were able to extend it each quarter,” North Muskegon coach Chuck Rypstra said. “Hesperia battled and did some good things, but we were ready and got the win.”
Orchard View gets road win over Manistee
Just when it seemed all was lost, the Orchard View boys basketball team picked itself off the floor and landed the knockout punch to the Manistee squad in Thursday night’s game. The Chippewas, who had led at the end of the first half for the first time this season,...
Koehler’s 26-point performance sparks Whitehall to victory over Montague
The host Whitehall Vikings used a strong third-quarter surge to upend the Montague Wildcats on Thursday night. Whitehall turned a six-point halftime deficit into a lead after three quarters and cruised to a 58-48 victory over the Wildcats. The Vikings trailed 28-22 at the half, but an 18-4 third-quarter run...
Berkey, Berndt lead Grand Haven past Traverse City West
The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Traverse City West on Wednesday evening, 39-26. The game was played at Grand Haven. The Bucs jumped out to 9-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. They extended that lead to 22-9 by half by outscoring TC West 13-7 in...
Balanced offensive attack leads Ravenna over Shelby
Three players scored in double figures for the Ravenna boys basketball team as the Bulldogs got their first win of the season with a 61-41 West Michigan Conference Rivers Division victory over Shelby at home Thursday night. Wyatt Young paced the Bulldogs with 14 points and was followed in the...
Mason County Eastern hits the glass, takes down Mesick in girls hoops
Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team dominated the glass on Wednesday and defeated Mesick, 33-22. The Cardinals had 56 rebounds, 24 on the offensive glass and defeated the West Michigan D League champions from a season ago. “I thought the girls really stepped up and played with an intensity...
Spring Lake sweeps swim meet over Ludington, Alma
Host Spring Lake swept a boys swimming triangular at Thursday night, winning easily over both Ludington (105-75) and Alma (101-66). Ludington earned a split when the Orioles recorded a 94-79 victory over Alma. The Lakers picked up four first-place finishes and recorded two personal bests. Noah Fletcher, a sophomore, was...
Kendall Zaveri scores 17 points in Shelby win over North Muskegon
“Shelby played Shelby basketball tonight,” said North Muskegon girls basketball coach Sarah Knuth after her Norsemen had lost to the Tigers, 40-28, Tuesday night. The game, which was a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest, was played in Shelby. “They pressed and played consistently aggressively,” Knuth added. “The first-quarter...
Hovey, Hicks lead Hart in rout over Ravenna
Despite being off for a week, the Hart girls’ basketball team didn’t show any signs of rust in registering a 63-15 victory over Ravenna on Tuesday night. It was a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division game played at Ravenna. The Pirates surged to a 30-4 lead at the...
Grand Haven girls upend Mona Shores with Berndt leading the way
Grand Haven’s Emerson Berndt poured in 19 points and led the Bucs to a 50-32 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Tuesday. Berndt added five rebounds to her 19 points. The Bucs jumped out to a 15-9 first-quarter lead and continued the momentum into a 29-20 halftime lead. Grand Haven never looked back as they extended the lead to 44-28 at the end of three quarters.
Shillinger cans 35 in Ludington win over Oakridge
Ludington’s boys basketball team started strong and finished that way in a 94-68 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over Oakridge on the road Thursday. The Orioles established control early, outscoring the Eagles, 17-9 in the first quarter and then gaining a 23-22 edge in the second for a 40-31 lead at the half.
Mason County Central moves to 4-0 with win over White Cloud
Mason County Central’s girls basketball team stayed perfect Tuesday night with a 57-18 win over White Cloud. The non-conference game was played in White Cloud, where the home crowd saw the Indians suffer their first loss on the season. Defense was a key for the Spartans, who gained an...
Manistee boys come up short against Frankfort
Manistee’s boys basketball team kept the game close, but in the end, Frankfort pulled out a narrow 52-47 victory over the Chippewas in a non-conference game Tuesday.,. The game was played in Frankfort. After trailing by as much as six points early, the Chippewas gained their first lead of...
Whitehall girls get by Manistee, 47-41
Whitehall staved off several Manistee runs on Tuesday night and escaped with a 47-41 girls’ basketball victory. The game was played in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division. The Chippewas led at the half by outscoring the Vikings, 13-6 in the first quarter and 10-8 in the second to...
