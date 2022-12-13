ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF Student, Animation Alumna Credited for Work on ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Like many students, Tal Minks ’18 can’t wait to watch Avatar: The Way of Water when it releases on Dec. 16. But for him, the movie represents more than a return to the world of Pandora — it’s a culmination of his hard work as a lead animator at Steamroller Animation, where he helped work on the film. This semester, Minks will be graduating with his second degree from UCF the same day the movie comes to theatres.
5 Gifts for the Knight in Your Life

Whether you’re looking for a great gift or a gift that serves the greater good, here are a few items to consider giving to those connected to UCF. With three custom UCF-inspired blends and a gift set with a coffee mug and scoop, Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. has the perfect gift for any coffee lover. Barnie’s is proud to support Orlando’s hometown university with a portion of each purchase supporting causes at UCF.
A Trailblazing Ph.D. Student Marks First for UCF Nursing

When Kimberly P. Emery Rathbun ’17BSN walks across the stage at Addition Financial Arena on Friday to be officially hooded as “Dr. Emery,” she will mark a milestone in her career and at the UCF College of Nursing. Emery is the college’s first graduate of the BSN...
