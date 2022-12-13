Future UK Wildcats Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard played each other. What did we learn?

The moments of interaction — public-facing at least — that featured Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard on Sunday night inside Freedom Hall were brief.

High-fives and a hug in the postgame handshake line. A photo together after each player accepted his respective game MVP trophy. A playful interaction while media obligations were fulfilled.

There was also a quick chat between the players and Orlando Antigua and John Calipari after the game, as the two Kentucky men’s basketball coaches congratulated both Edwards and Sheppard on their standout performances.

Sunday night’s showdown between Edwards and Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia) and Sheppard and North Laurel delivered much of what has come to be expected from the two members of Kentucky basketball’s 2023 recruiting class.

Edwards — who totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds — made his presence felt at both ends of the court, demonstrated the ability to score from outside and picked moments to be assertive with the basketball offensively.

Sheppard — who totaled 14 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds — showed the kind of solid all-around game that projects well for a multi-year college player, along with the feathery passing that has become a trademark.

After Imhotep emerged with a 59-54 victory, each player was complimentary of the other.

“He makes his team better,” Edwards told a gaggle of media members about Sheppard.

“He’s a great shooter, great rebounder, defends. He’s an all-around great player,” Sheppard said of Edwards.

While one game is a minuscule representation of a college basketball recruit’s profile, things can be gleaned from the first on-court matchup between Edwards and Sheppard, and what it may mean for next season when the duo are playing together at Kentucky.

Team Final’s Justin Edwards (3) drives the ball into the paint during the first day of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League session on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Edwards and his high school team played in Louisville on Sunday night. Michael Clubb

Edwards provides value with offensive versatility

Let’s start with Edwards, who is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Athleticism has long been the standout trait on the basketball court for Edwards, who as a 6-foot-7 small forward can wreak havoc at both ends of the court despite his slender frame.

His double-double against North Laurel was evidence of this.

“Justin is able to impact the game positively in a number of ways thanks to his fluid athleticism, positional size and perimeter skills, creating and facilitating in particular,” Pro Insight Basketball senior analyst Tyler Glazier told the Herald-Leader on Monday. “He’s someone who can make plays for himself and others, in addition to scoring from both beyond the arc and around the basket, without any set plays being called for him.”

Edwards’ ability to succeed as a scorer in a variety of offensive situations was on display Sunday night. He made three of four three-point attempts in the first quarter alone.

While Edwards’ scoring slowed as the night went on, it was the other parts of his game, such as rebounding, that helped secure the victory for Imhotep.

In a recent interview with BBN Tonight’s Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer, Kentucky associate coach Orlando Antigua — who was courtside for Sunday’s game — praised the non-scoring aspects that Edwards brings to the table.

“Justin is just a competitive dude,” Antigua said. “You may see this skinny body, but he’s a tough, Philly kid that takes a lot of pride in that.”

While there’s plenty of evidence to this point, Edwards’ principal value to Kentucky next season still lies on offense, especially with his size and ability to shift positions.

What areas of Edwards’ game does Glazier think project best at the college level?

“Versatility, creating, facilitating, scoring,” Glazier said.

Another benefit of Sunday’s game for Edwards?

The chance to play just down the road from his future college home, and to become a bit more acquainted with Big Blue Nation.

Edwards said that UK fans even spotted him during a pregame meal at Cracker Barrel and took some photos with the future Wildcat.

Reed Sheppard (3) totaled 14 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds when his North Laurel team faced fellow UK signee Justin Edwards on Sunday night in Louisville. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Sheppard continues to be the player we’ve seen

Now to discuss Sheppard, who is ranked as the No. 29 overall player in the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Sheppard’s game has been so dissected already, that at this point it’s difficult to say or introduce anything new.

He’s a solid all-around player who elevates his teammates, in particular with the ability to drive the ball and pass it out to open shooters.

“Sheppard efficiently makes the most of his physical and athletic traits,” Glazier said. “ Sheppard thrives at making the correct reads as a creator, facilitator and reliable shooter.”

Sheppard’s ability to read the game in real time should come as no surprise to anyone who’s watched the North Laurel senior progress through his high school career, especially given the fact that he’s the son of two former Kentucky players.

It’s also no secret that Sheppard doesn’t fit the one-and-done model that most of UK’s 2023 recruiting class does.

According to Glazier, Sheppard is best slotted as a complementary piece, someone who can get a basket if needed, but also as an off-load option for creation and playmaking responsibilities.

The first player that Kentucky’s newest assistant coach, K.T. Turner, saw after taking the job with the Wildcats in June was Sheppard.

“He can really, really pass the ball, and to add him to the mix with his passing with those other (2023 recruits), it fits really well,” Turner told BBN Tonight’s Tarullo and Farmer.

Justin Edwards is one of four five-star recruits in Kentucky’s 2023 signing class. Michael Clubb/mclubb@herald-leader.com

Kentucky’s class of 2023 recruiting class

For those who have forgotten — or would like to remember — here’s a refresher on UK’s 2023 recruiting class.

The class features four five-star players according the 247Sports Composite: DJ Wagner (No. 1), Justin Edwards (No. 2), Aaron Bradshaw (No. 6) and Robert Dillingham (No. 9).

Reed Sheppard (No. 29) is a four-star recruit.

All of these players signed with Kentucky during the early signing period.

Kentucky has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2023.

