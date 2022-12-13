Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Reading boys hoop team starts season off fast
WILMINGTON — This was a solid start to the 2022-23 season for the Reading High boys basketball team in an opener that wasn’t expected to be too difficult and to the Rockets’ credit, they did what they were supposed to do. Led by Middlesex League Liberty Division-MVP...
Courts at McCall Middle School dedicated to Bob Bigelow
WINCHESTER - Thanks to the work of the Winchester Basketball Association and the life and career of Winchester basketball legend Bob Bigelow, youngsters will now have a court to play on at McCall Middle School. The WBA raised the funds and completed the development of the court including adding in...
Reading boys hockey team has depth to call upon
READING — The Reading High boys hockey team welcomes back a core group of returning players in what should be another competitive season for the Rockets. The Rockets are returning nine seniors from last year’s 11-10-2 team and will have plenty of veteran experience to turn to. Reading...
Race in 2nd Essex District has ties to Woburn, Winchester and Burlington: Kassner now victorious over Mirra by one vote
WOBURN - Every vote does count as it was shown after a recount of the race including a Woburn native and a Winchester native in the 2nd Essex District. The tally showed a one-vote win for the challenger who was down 10 votes after election day. The district includes Ipswich,...
Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game
Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza
Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
Young Winchester girl passes away from heart failure
WINCHESTER - Kelsey died. The young girl featured in a Middlesex East story back on Nov. 16 passed away from heart failure. The Winchester native, who grew up on Forest Street to John and Lisa (White) Corlito, had been struggling for a long while. She endured numerous surgeries over the...
Boston Elementary School Placed on Lockdown After Intruder Found on Campus
A Boston elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to an intruder on campus, school officials said. According to a letter sent to families, the William E. Russell Elementary School in Dorchester went into "Safe Mode" for about 20 minutes after an unknown, unauthorized person made it onto school grounds and spoke with staff. Boston Public Schools Safety Services and Boston police were both called in.
Driver Escapes Serious Injury in Rollover Accident in Haverhill’s Riverside Section
A driver escaped injuries late last Thursday night after his car flipped over in Haverhill’s Riverside neighborhood. The accident took place just before midnight, near 150 Lincoln Ave. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. said the driver was “drowsy,” but did not require treatment. There were no charges...
Revere Man Wins First $1 Million Prize In Mass Lottery's 'Emeralds 50X' Game
Lady luck smiled on a Revere man when he became the first person to win $1 million from the "Emeralds 50X" game. Daniel Torres of Revere won the second-highest prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec.…
Highway sign falls onto Interstate 93 in Somerville, hits car below
Large police presence on Mt. Hope Street in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered on Mt. Hope Street in Boston early Thursday morning. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
Boston police seek help finding missing teen last seen leaving high school basketball game
BOSTON — Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage boy who was last seen leaving a high school basketball game on Tuesday, officials announced Wednesday. Nycere Johnson, 13, of Dorchester, has not been seen or heard from since he left a...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
Driver crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
Beloved Italian Restaurant In Braintree Reopening…Kinda
A restaurant that has been closed since July is coming back to life, but not exactly how patrons might have expected. Maria's Restaurant, an Italian and Greek eatery at 240 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, has new owners and a new name – but will allegedly be similar to the original restaura…
Former Lynn Schools superintendent named as next secretary of education
Governor-elect Maura Healey has named a longtime public school educator and former superintendent of the Lynn Public Schools as her education secretary. Dr. Patrick Tutwiler is among Healey's earliest Cabinet appointments to head a major division. As Secretary of the Executive Office of Education, Tutwiler will oversee policy concerning early education, the K-12 school system and higher education.
Wednesday, 12/14 – Salem Mayor Driscoll to Step Down 1/4 – Moulton Urges Support for Ukraine – Lynn Passes Affordable Housing Requirement
Weather – National Weather Service – Winds will be quite gusty starting tonight and continuing through the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs today 30s. BOOOMM … #thundersnow at Chatham early this Wednesday morning from 3:32 to 3:37 am! These scattered snow showers & squalls formed along the leading edge of a strong cold front. Behind the front, windy & much colder with wind chills in the single digits & teens.
