Woburn, MA

homenewshere.com

Reading boys hoop team starts season off fast

WILMINGTON — This was a solid start to the 2022-23 season for the Reading High boys basketball team in an opener that wasn’t expected to be too difficult and to the Rockets’ credit, they did what they were supposed to do. Led by Middlesex League Liberty Division-MVP...
READING, MA
homenewshere.com

Courts at McCall Middle School dedicated to Bob Bigelow

WINCHESTER - Thanks to the work of the Winchester Basketball Association and the life and career of Winchester basketball legend Bob Bigelow, youngsters will now have a court to play on at McCall Middle School. The WBA raised the funds and completed the development of the court including adding in...
WINCHESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Reading boys hockey team has depth to call upon

READING — The Reading High boys hockey team welcomes back a core group of returning players in what should be another competitive season for the Rockets. The Rockets are returning nine seniors from last year’s 11-10-2 team and will have plenty of veteran experience to turn to. Reading...
READING, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza

Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston

There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Young Winchester girl passes away from heart failure

WINCHESTER - Kelsey died. The young girl featured in a Middlesex East story back on Nov. 16 passed away from heart failure. The Winchester native, who grew up on Forest Street to John and Lisa (White) Corlito, had been struggling for a long while. She endured numerous surgeries over the...
WINCHESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Elementary School Placed on Lockdown After Intruder Found on Campus

A Boston elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to an intruder on campus, school officials said. According to a letter sent to families, the William E. Russell Elementary School in Dorchester went into "Safe Mode" for about 20 minutes after an unknown, unauthorized person made it onto school grounds and spoke with staff. Boston Public Schools Safety Services and Boston police were both called in.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Large police presence on Mt. Hope Street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered on Mt. Hope Street in Boston early Thursday morning. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver crashes into building in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
LYNN, MA
WBUR

Former Lynn Schools superintendent named as next secretary of education

Governor-elect Maura Healey has named a longtime public school educator and former superintendent of the Lynn Public Schools as her education secretary. Dr. Patrick Tutwiler is among Healey's earliest Cabinet appointments to head a major division. As Secretary of the Executive Office of Education, Tutwiler will oversee policy concerning early education, the K-12 school system and higher education.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
msonewsports.com

Wednesday, 12/14 – Salem Mayor Driscoll to Step Down 1/4 – Moulton Urges Support for Ukraine – Lynn Passes Affordable Housing Requirement

Weather – National Weather Service – Winds will be quite gusty starting tonight and continuing through the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs today 30s. BOOOMM … #thundersnow at Chatham early this Wednesday morning from 3:32 to 3:37 am! These scattered snow showers & squalls formed along the leading edge of a strong cold front. Behind the front, windy & much colder with wind chills in the single digits & teens.
SALEM, MA

