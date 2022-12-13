ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Old Forester’s newest bourbon release is an experiment that got better with age, char

By Janet Patton
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Old Forester is releasing a Kentucky bourbon that celebrates aging gracefully.

It’s the latest in the Old Forester 117 series: Old Forester Extra Extra Old.

The bourbon commemorates the Oct. 22, 1910, fire at 117 Main St. in Louisville, when a batch of mature whisky ready to be bottled was instead re-barreled in new barrels for removal due to the fire damage. When finally bottled, the whisky was full-bodied and remarkable and relabeled as Old Fine Whisky.

To recreate that taste, Old Forester experimented and left its 1910 expression in a heavily charred secondary barrel for two years, according to the news release.

The result is a whisky that has a nose of roasted coffee, maple syrup, dark chocolate and caramel with hints of toasted coconut, fruit and smokey char, according to the tasting notes. On the palate, it has the flavor of mocha coffee with hints of brandy and dark cherry fruit and a finish of smooth creamy chocolate coffee notes that fade quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6gwK_0jh2QPrV00
The new Old Forester Extra Extra Old commemorates a fire that led to aging whisky in a second barrel. This release was aged in a second heavily charred barrel for two years to give it extra flavor. Provided

Old Forester Extra Extra Old is the first whisky released under the new master taster and brand ambassador, Melissa Rift , who will be at the Louisville distillery until 11 a.m. Dec. 13 where they are giving out free coffee, hot chocolate and holiday cookies to those in line.

“This expression was born from a creative and innovative experiment while staying true to the classic taste which sets Old Forester apart,” Rift said in a statement. “Although I only joined Old Forester last month, this was one of the first new limited expressions I was honored to taste – and the extra long double barreling leads to an explosion of flavors.”

How to buy Old Forester Extra Extra Old bourbon

Old Forester Extra Extra Old is 93 proof and will be released in very limited quantities at the Old Forester Distillery at 119 W. Main St., in its online store and at select Kentucky retailer stores. The price per bottle is $59.99. Guests who visit the distillery on paid experiences between Dec. 13 and Dec. 23 will have the opportunity to purchase a bottle, according to the news release.

